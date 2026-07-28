Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2026- HADESTOWN Live Capture Opens In Cinemas and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to your daily dose of Broadway news! We've got some exciting stories to kick off your day. Prince's PURPLE RAIN is heading to Broadway with an opening set for spring 2027, and RAGTIME continues to break box office records at Lincoln Center Theater. Get an exclusive first look at Chloe Troast in PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room, enjoy behind-the-scenes moments from SCHMIGADOON!'s cast recording, and celebrate Jessica Vosk's recent wedding. Plus, we're remembering the legacy of Tony-nominated choreographer Hope Clarke. Read on for all the details!
But first...
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Step inside the world of Pepper Slit with first look photos of Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Troast in PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room! See exclusive photos from the production now!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Sara Chase Channels Elaine Stritch While Recording the SCHMIGADOON! Album
by Michael Major
Schmigadoon! star Sara Chase channeled Elaine Strich while recording the musical's original Broadway cast recording. In a new video, Chase parodies Stritch during the iconic recording sessions for the Company original Broadway cast recording.. (more...)
|
Video: Watch Lindsey Kraft and Ben Folds Perform 'Beautiful Pain' from WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE
Video: Resurfaced Tom Holland Short Film Showcases Dancing Ahead of Fred Astaire Biopic
Video: Inside Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, & Samantha Pauly's Final THE GREAT GATSBY Performances
Video: Susan Egan Performs 'I Won't Say (I'm in Love)' From HERCULES With Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula
|Hot Photos
|Photos: LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Starring Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, Samantha Barks and More
by A.A. Cristi
New production photos have been released from Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, now playing at Radio City Music Hall through August 9. Check out the new images below.. (more...)
|Photos: Ben Jacoby, Tony Yazbeck and More in CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting City of Angels, featuring a book by Larry Gelbert, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel. Get a first look at production photos!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Randy Weiner, who is the producer of Andrew Lloyd Webber's immersive Masquerade Off-Broadway, would like to take over Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which recently announced its closing on Broadway. . (more...)
RAGTIME Breaks All Time Box Office Record at LCT For a Second Time
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater's four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Ragtime has broken its own house record at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with a gross of $1,625,400.00 for the week ending 7/26/26.. (more...)
How AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER Revival Draws on Eight Different Versions of Wendy Wasserstein's Play
by Cara Joy David
La Femme Theatre Productions built its off-Broadway AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER from eight versions of Wendy Wasserstein's play. Jean Lichty explains how.. (more...)
Oskar Eustis to Step Down as Public Theater Artistic Director After 23 Years
by Alex Freeman
Leadership changes at The Public, New Village Arts, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and the Dallas Arts District, and new opportunities for UK musicals and BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag.. (more...)
SPELLS OF THE SEA to Have London Workshop This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A private London workshop of Spells of the Sea, a new family musical with book by Guinevere Govea and Anna Pickett and music and lyrics by Guinevere Govea, will take place in July.. (more...)
WP Theater Selects Artists for the 2026-2028 Heidi Thomas Initiative WP Theater Lab
by Chloe Rabinowitz
WP Theater's two-year Lab residency provides rising talents in the industry with a vital professional network, entrepreneurial and leadership training, rehearsal space, and opportunities for the development and production of new work for the stage.. (more...)
HADESTOWN Surpasses HAMILTON With Highest Grossing Opening Weekend for a Live Theater Capture
by Stephi Wild
Hadestown: The Musical has become the biggest box office opening for a live show capture, nearly surpassing Hamilton's record. More dates will be added. Learn more here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Whitney Leavitt Says She Is Returning to Broadway 'Soon'
by Michael Major
Whitney Leavitt is headed back to Broadway. Following her record-breaking run as 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago the Musical, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum has revealed that she's returning to the stage soon.. (more...)
TITANIQUE Off-Broadway Cast Members Russell Daniels and Terrence Williams Jr. Will Join Broadway Cast
by Stephi Wild
Russell Daniels and Terrence Williams, Jr., who appeared in the off-Broadway production of Titanique, will join the Broadway cast of the musical next month. Learn more here!. (more...)
10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU Musical Holding Open Call Auditions
by Michael Major
The musical adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You, which features music by Carly Rae Jepsen and a book by Lena Dunham, is hosting an open call for three of the main roles: Kat, Bianca, and Patrick.. (more...)
Jessica Vosk and Dave Godar Tie the Knot
by Nicole Rosky
Congratulations are in order for Jessica Vosk, who just wed her fiance, Dave Godar! The recent star of Beaches just shared on Instagram: 'Happy one week of marriage! Dave, I’m so proud to be your wife.' The couple announced their engagement in September 2025. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations!. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Just play it cool, boy,