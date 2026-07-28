Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2026- HADESTOWN Live Capture Opens In Cinemas and More

Video: Watch Lindsey Kraft and Ben Folds Perform 'Beautiful Pain' from WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE

by Nicole Rosky

We’ve Been Here Before: A One-Woman Musical is getting ready to make its New York stage premiere off-Broadway this summer. Check out a first look music video for 'Beautiful Pain,' performed by Lindsey Kraft, featuring Ben Folds.. (more...)

Video: Resurfaced Tom Holland Short Film Showcases Dancing Ahead of Fred Astaire Biopic

by Stephi Wild

A resurfaced video of Tom Holland from 2017 is making waves on social media, showcasing the actor's dancing skills ahead of the forthcoming Fred Astaire biopic in which he is set to star. Check out the video here.. (more...)

Video: Inside Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, & Samantha Pauly's Final THE GREAT GATSBY Performances

by Michael Major

Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Samantha Pauly took their final bows in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. New videos include applause after songs like 'New Money,' 'Beautiful Little Fool,' and more.. (more...)