Exclusive: Chloe Troast Leads PEPPER SLIT: LIVE IN HER LIVING ROOM Off-Broadway

Step inside Pepper Slit's living room with first look photos of Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Troast in PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room! Directed by comedian Sam Blumenfeld, the production, written by and starring Troast, is now running at the East Village Basement (321 East 9th Street), with an official opening night set for Thursday, July 30.

Pepper Slit's theatrical experience blends music, nostalgia, and delusion into an unforgettable comedy spectacle. Each night, only 35 guests are invited to the stage and screen legend, Pepper Slit's personal home to experience a night of party and performance that New Yorkers thought was outlawed back in '71.

The cast for PEPPER SLIT also includes Sam Blumenfeld, Tej Khanna, Gus Laughlin, Jamie Linn Watson, and music director Charlie O'Connor.

The design team for PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room features Rodri Hernandez Mtz. (scenic design), Cha See (lighting design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), and Cass Fawcett (production stage manager). Regular People serve as general managers for the production and marketing and advertising services.

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