Video: Inside Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, & Samantha Pauly's Final THE GREAT GATSBY Performances

Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Samantha Pauly took their final bows in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Pauly, an original cast member, left the show after over two years and 900 performances in the role on Broadway. Noblezada, the musical's original 'Daisy,' had returned in March alongside Carney, her real-life husband.

The Great Gatsby national tour star Senzel Ahmady joins the company as 'Daisy' tonight, with Ryan McCartan in the titular role of Jay Gatsby. Singer and actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis will join the company of The Great Gatsby as Jordan Baker on July 31.

Watch the cast members make their final entrances below, receiving loud rounds of applause from the audience.

Pauly received a standing ovation after her act one showstopper, "New Money." Watch the video of the applause below, also including Noblezada's final "Beautiful Little Fool" and Carney's last "Past Is Catching Up To Me."

Watch the cast members take their final bows below, ending their years-long journeys with the musical.

The hit Broadway musical is ‘roaring on’ in its third year at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway). Rounding out the current principal cast are Olivier Award nominee Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate) as Nick Carraway, John Behlmann (Tootsie, Shucked) as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Matthew Saldívar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Saint Joan, Grease) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, in the “dazzling, lush and bewitching production” (New York Times) of The Great Gatsby. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “A Great, Big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, the hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.”

The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...