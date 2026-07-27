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MASQUERADE Producer Would Like to Take Over CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

The Masquerade producer says he would "do anything" to help keep the Tony-winning revival alive.

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MASQUERADE Producer Would Like to Take Over CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Page Six has reported that Randy Weiner, who is the producer of Andrew Lloyd Webber's immersive Masquerade Off-Broadway, would like to take over CATS: The Jellicle Ball, which recently announced its closing on Broadway. 

Weiner shared, "Andrew gave me ‘Phantom’ to try something new creatively and with [a different] business model," About CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Weiner went on to say, "I’m one guy. I’m not an industry, but I would do anything to help them. I love that show. I would build a whole club for it. I would get the bar, dancing afterwards and support this thing." Randy Weiner was also the producer for Sleep No More and the Box. 

CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor. 

The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards. 

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