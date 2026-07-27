Video: Watch Lindsey Kraft and Ben Folds Perform 'Beautiful Pain' from WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE

We’ve Been Here Before: A One-Woman Musical is getting ready to make its New York stage premiere off-Broadway this summer. Created by, written and starring Lindsey Kraft, We’ve Been Here Before is music directed by the Emmy Award nominee singer, songwriter and composer Ben Folds. We’ve Been Here Before begins performances on Tuesday, August 4 and runs through Monday, August 17 at SoHo Playhouse.

Liv is 40, codependent, and about to have a mid-life awakening, brought on by an overwhelming urge to write music. Starting with no prior experience, she learns to play piano while beginning a relationship with a secret online confidant. The result is a funny, heartbreaking, and fiercely honest playlist of her life—tackling everything from her father’s addiction to a lifetime of staying quiet. Through raw, original music about family secrets, unspoken truths, and the courage to stand alone, she is led out of woods she didn’t even realize she was in.

Lindsey Kraft is joined on stage by musicians Ben Folds and Dan Rudin in her new one-woman musical story about love, loss, and liberation. Co-directed by Machel Ross and Lindsey Kraft.

Check out a first look music video for "Beautiful Pain," performed by Lindsey Kraft, featuring Ben Folds.

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