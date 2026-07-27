Photos: Ben Jacoby, Tony Yazbeck and More in CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting City of Angels, featuring a book by Larry Gelbert, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel. Directed by Hunter Foster, performances will run through August 22, 2026. Get a first look at production photos!

City of Angels stars Ben Jacoby as Stine, Tony Yazbeck as Stone, Stephen DeRosa as Buddy Fiddler/Irwin S. Irving, Omar Lopez-Cepero as Muńoz/Pancho Vargas, Lili Thomas as Carla Haywood/Alaura Kingsley, Bella Serrano as Mallory Kingsley/Avril Raines, Alysha Umphress as Gabby/Bobbi, and Danielle Wade as Donna/Oolie.

Two worlds. One writer. Zero easy exits. When New York novelist Stine is lured to Hollywood to adapt his detective stories for the silver screen, he trades the gritty East Coast for a land of perennial sunshine and palm trees. But the real drama happens off-page. The Tony Award-winning City of Angels seamlessly weaves between two worlds: the vivid Technicolor reality of 1940s Hollywood and the gritty, black-and-white film noir of Stine’s imagination. As his fictional detective navigates a world of shadows, Stine faces his own dangerous temptations—sultry distractions, the hollow promise of fame, and the relentless pressure to compromise his art. Witty, glamorous, and atmospheric, this production features a sensational jazz score including “You Can Always Count on Me” and “I’m Nothing Without You.”

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