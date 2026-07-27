Video: Susan Egan Performs 'I Won't Say (I'm in Love)' From HERCULES With Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula

Susan Egan, who played the role of Meg in the original Hercules film, joined viral social media stars Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula for a rendition of "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)" from Hercules.

"I won’t say i’m in love… but i WILL say getting to sing with the original Meg from Hercules herself, [Susan Egan] was a total dream," Gargiula wrote in the caption of the video shared to Instagram.

Check out the full video!

About Susan Egan

Susan Egan began her professional stage career while attending UCLA, when she was cast as Kim MacAfee in the U.S. tour of Bye Bye Birdie (1992). She followed with the national tour of State Fair (1992) before making her Broadway debut as Belle in the original cast of Beauty and the Beast (1994), earning Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations. She later reprised the role in the Los Angeles production (1995).

Egan went on to star in numerous stage productions, including State Fair (1996), The Sound of Music (1996) as Maria von Trapp, Triumph of Love (1997) as Princess Léonide, South Pacific (1998) as Nellie Forbush, Cabaret (1998 revival; 1999, 2000, and 2003) as Sally Bowles, Putting It Together (1999), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (2002), Amy's View (2002), Thoroughly Modern Millie (2004) as Millie Dillmount, and Chess in concert (2007) as Svetlana Sergievsky. She has also performed solo cabaret concerts across the United States, headlined with more than 60 symphony orchestras, and appeared at the Hollywood Bowl multiple times, including Disney's The Little Mermaid Live in 2016.

In addition to performing, Egan produces live theatrical productions through Broadway Princess Party, LLC and 10th & Main Productions. She has produced Disney Princess – The Concert, Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert, and other productions in partnership with Disney Concerts. In 2025, she served as a guest narrator for Disney's Candlelight Processional at Walt Disney World, and in 2026 she is scheduled to receive the Disney Legend Award.

On television, Egan starred as Mary Campbell in the sitcom Nikki (2000–2002). Her additional television credits include Men Don't Tell (1993), The Drew Carey Show (1998–2000), Hercules (1999), Great Performances (1999), NYPD Blue (2002), Gotta Kick It Up! (2002), Haunted (2002), Numb3rs (2005), House (2009), Modern Family (2015), Amphibia (2020), The Simpsons (2021–2022), and Bjorn the Last Unicorn (2022).

Egan is widely known for her voice acting work. She voiced Megara in Disney's Hercules (1997) and reprised the role in the Hercules television series (1999), Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse (2001), Kingdom Hearts II (2006), Kingdom Hearts III (2019), and Disney Speedstorm (2023). Her other film credits include Man of the Century (1999), XCU: Extreme Close Up (2001), The Disappearing Girl Trick (2001), Revolution OS (2001), 13 Going on 30 (2004), and Achmed Saves America (2014). She provided the singing voice of Angel in Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure (2001), voiced Lin in the English dub of Spirited Away (2002), and Madame Gina in the English dub of Porco Rosso (2005).

Her additional voice work includes recurring roles as Rose Quartz/Pink Diamond and other characters in Steven Universe (2014–2019) and Steven Universe Future (2019), as well as appearances in Amphibia (2020), The Simpsons (2021–2022), and Bjorn the Last Unicorn (2022).

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