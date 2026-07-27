10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU Musical Holding Open Call Auditions

The musical adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You, which features music by Carly Rae Jepsen and a book by Lena Dunham, is hosting an open call for three of the main roles. A new casting call has revealed that the musical is looking to fill the roles of Kat, Bianca, and Patrick.

To be considered, performers can send a video of themselves performing pop/rock song that showcases their vocals to 10ThingsOpenCall@gmail.com. Resumes and introduction videos about past experiences are encouraged. All submissions are due on July 31.

As previously announced, the beloved 1999 film is being adapted for the stage as a new musical. The show is being developed for Broadway with a score by GRAMMY Award nominee Carly Rae Jepsen and GRAMMY Award winner Ethan Gruska, book by Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Lena Dunham and award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt.

10 Things I Hate About You Open Roles

KAT

Female Identifying / AAPI / 18+ to play high school A tough-minded, aspiring songwriter with an acid tongue. Fierce, fast, quick to clap back but with a surprising charm and vulnerability that she just might reveal if someone is patient enough to wait it out. Alto with strong pop/rock sensibility and high belt.

BIANCA

Female Identifying / AAPI / 18+ to play high school Popular, feminine and perfect, the ultimate (over) achiever: gets great grades, is in nine clubs, and manages to be everyone's best friend. Is unwilling to allow "imperfection" into her life like, for example, if she were to admit to herself that she's into girls. Alto/Soprano with strong pop/rock sensibility and high belt.

PATRICK

Male identifying / open ethnicity / 18+ to play high school Is he an extremely cool, socially distant high schooler? Or an international spy whose cover is an extremely cool, socially distant high schooler? A quietly magnetic, mysterious loner who can't help but be the talk of the school, and always finds himself in detention. If anyone actually got to know him, they'd find a very charming goofball with a big heart... but usually he's cutting class. Bari/Tenor with pop/rock sensibility.

10 Things I Hate About You, a retelling of William Shakespeare’s 1594 play The Taming of the Shrew, launched the careers of Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and showcased a breakout performance by Alison Janney. The film was a box office hit and gained cult status thanks to its keen and witty examination of teenage life in a 1990s Seattle suburb and the nuanced portrayal of sisters Kat and Bianca Stratford.

Since its release, the film has been celebrated by critics and fans and was included in EW’s list of Best High School Movies of All Time. Ledger’s iconic performance of the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio’s classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” in the film has become inspiration for numerous marriage proposals and viral videos.

10 Things I Hate About You is produced by Bosner by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

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