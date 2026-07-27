TITANIQUE Off-Broadway Cast Members Russell Daniels and Terrence Williams Jr. Will Join Broadway Cast

Russell Daniels and Terrence Williams, Jr., who appeared in the off-Broadway production of Titanique, will join the Broadway cast of the musical next month. For two weeks only, beginning Saturday, August 1st, Russell Daniels will cover the role of Ruth Dewitt Bukater. Current star, four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons will return to the show on Monday, August 17th. Terrence Williams Jr. Will make his Broadway debut as a Vacation Swing. The musical comedy, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will continue its limited engagement at the historic St. James Theatre through September 20, 2026.

About Titanique

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winning co-creator Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, “The Copenhagen Test”) as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The Iceberg, making his Broadway debut after winning the 2025 Olivier Award for his turn as The Iceberg in London. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), and Kristina Leopold (SIX) are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique Off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique Off-Broadway), and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) complete the cast as understudies.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. The production is directed by co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors).

Alongside Tye Blue and Ellenore Scott, the musical’s creative team includes Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti; Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe; and Music Director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Producing the musical alongside Eva Price are Diamond Dog Entertainment, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Joey Fatone, J.C. Chasez, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue, OD Company, OD Universe & Co., MEP, James L. Nederlander, Tristan Schukraft, Joe Mulvihill, Patty Baker, James Berwind, Broadway MDs, Crossroads Live, Ken Davenport, Hungryman Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Perakos-Fellman Adventures, Rogers & Spiro, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, ShowTown Productions & Matthew Sycle, Tom Tuft, Boucher & Grant, Melissa Haizlip, IPN, Jelmoni & Lazar, Lauren Kennedy Brady, Willette Klausner, Manhead Merch, Griffin Schultz, Donald Smith, FGSW Productions, Iris Smith, and NSST Entertainment.

Titanique has charted a route to Broadway that is rarer than a blue diamond from Jared’s: a former Fiyero, Sister Mary Robert, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer walked into a bar in Los Angeles, stirred up a musical fever dream over martinis, and never let go. Several readings later, the musical made its bow Off-Broadway in summer 2022 at The Asylum Theatre (also lovingly known as “the basement of a Gristedes"). After multiple sold-out extensions, and a move to a bigger boat at the above-ground Daryl Roth Theatre, Titanique became the most decorated Off-Broadway musical of its season – winning seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle. Concurrent with the Off-Broadway Production’s three-year run, international productions opened in London’s West End, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo — each adding to the show’s global acclaim and momentum. In 2025, Titanique won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy, joining the ranks of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Russell Daniels (Ruth DeWitt Bukater) is thrilled to be jumping back into Titanique after previously playing the role Off-Broadway. Broadway: Gutenberg (Bud Standby). Off-Broadway: Ginger Twinsies, The Imaginary Invalid. 2026 Just For Laughs New Faces of Comedy recipient. He co-hosts the comedy podcast The Downside w/ Gianmarco Soresi.

TERRENCE WILLIAMS, JR. (Vacation Swing, u/s Jack, Victor, Iceberg) Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Titaníque, Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie. TV: "Girl from Plainville."

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