Tony Nominated Choreographer and Actor Hope Clarke Dies at 85

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony-nominated choreographer and performer Hope Clarke passed away on July 23, 2026 at age 85. Clarke had a long five-decade career across American theater, dance, film, and television.

Born in Washington, D.C. on March 23, 1941, Clarke began her career as a principal dancer with both the Katherine Dunham Company and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, touring internationally and captivating audiences worldwide. On Broadway, she starred in foundational productions including the original national tour of West Side Story, Purlie, Hallelujah, Baby!, and Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope.

As a choreographer and director, Clarke made history. Her choreography for George C. Wolfe's Jelly's Last Jam earned her a Tony Award nomination, a Joseph Calloway Award, a Drama-Logue Award, and an NAACP Image Award. Her extensive creative output spanned over 30 shows on and off Broadway, including Spunk, The Colored Museum, Caroline, or Change, and The Tempest. In 1995, Clarke achieved a historic milestone when she became the first African American, as well as the first African American woman, to direct and choreograph a major production of the classic opera Porgy and Bess for the Houston Grand Opera.

Her screen career encompassed memorable film roles in Sidney Poitier's A Piece of the Action (1977) and Julian Schnabel's Basquiat (1996), along with guest appearances on television series such as Hill Street Blues, Sex and the City, and The Jeffersons.

Beyond her legendary stage and screen credits, Clarke remained a passionate mentor and advocate for the dance community, co-founding the 5 Plus Ensemble to celebrate and showcase dancers over the age of 50.

She is survived by her loving sister, Barbara Clarke; nephew, Joseph Chisolm; great-nephew, Jaydon Chisolm; and great-niece, Jordon Chisolm. Her family, close friends, and loved ones express their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, condolences, and support during this difficult time.

A formal Celebration of Life honoring her extraordinary life, career, and enduring legacy will be held on September 5, 2026, with further details to follow.

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