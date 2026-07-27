Whitney Leavitt Says She Is Returning to Broadway 'Soon'

Whitney Leavitt is headed back to Broadway. Following her record-breaking run as 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago the Musical, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum has revealed that she's returning to the stage soon.

In a recent Instagram Story, Leavitt shared a muted video of herself singing, with the caption "your girl is gunna be back on Broadway soon." Details about the production she is joining and who she is playing are still under wraps.

Last month, Leavitt teased to fellow Broadway alum Trisha Paytas that if she would return to Chicago, she would love to play Velma Kelly.

The return to Broadway comes just two months after she finished her second record-breaking run in Chicago on Broadway. Throughout her initial run in Chicago, Leavitt brought in the highest grossing 6-week span in the show’s history, breaking the all-time highest gross in the show’s 29-year history. Once she was joined by her Dancing With the Stars co-star Mark Ballas, they broke the box office record again.

Whitney Leavitt is a Utah-based actress and cast member of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” where she is currently finishing her final season. In 2025, she competed on Season 34 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” A mom of three, she has amassed over 4M followers across all platforms, through her mix of dance videos, family-focused comedy and lifestyle content.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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