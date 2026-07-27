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RAGTIME Breaks All Time Box Office Record at LCT For a Second Time

Ragtime has hit the highest weekly gross in the history of Lincoln Center Theater.

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RAGTIME Breaks All Time Box Office Record at LCT For a Second Time

Lincoln Center Theater's four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Ragtime has broken its own house record at the Vivian Beaumont Theater with a gross of $1,625,400.00 for the week ending 7/26/26, becoming the highest weekly gross in the history of Lincoln Center Theater.

This limited engagement of Ragtime has been extended three times by popular demand with performances now concluding on August 16, 2026. Directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime currently stars Tony Award winner Joshua Henry, Tony Award winner Caissie Levy, Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis, Nicholas Barrón, Matthew Scott, Julie Benko, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Marina Kondo, Jackson Parker Gill, Ellie May Sennett, and Aerina DeBoer.
They are joined by Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Grayson Chapman, Ben Cherry, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Brandon LaVar, Kameron Lyons, Morgan Marcell, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Jake Pedersen, Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Allysa Shorte, Keenan D. Washington, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic. See what the critics had to say about the production!


Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
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