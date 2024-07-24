Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

OH, MARY! Extends Broadway Run Through November 10; Watch a New Video Featuring Patti LuPone

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway premiere of Cole Escola's hit comedy Oh, Mary! has extended its limited Broadway engagement, and will now run through November 10, 2024. The production shared a new promotional video announcing the extension, featuring none other than Patti LuPone.

Round 4 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition

by Team BWW

Voting is now open for round 4 of BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket, deciding which is the ultimate Tony Award-loser for Best Musical! Voting for this round continues through Sunday, July 28th, 2024.

Photos: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse Starring Kathleen Turner

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse.

Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Return to MOULIN ROUGE! Tonight

by Stephi Wild

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome back original Broadway cast member and Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, alongside platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque as Christian and Satine, respectively.

GoFundMe Campaign Launches to Save The West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre

by Stephi Wild

The West Bank Cafe previously announced that it will be closing its doors next month. Now, a GoFundMe campaign has launched to help save the venue from its demise.

GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN Adds Kamala Harris to Script Ahead of Premiere

by Stephi Wild

The Off-Broadway production of Ghost of John McCain, which is set to begin performances on September 3 at the Soho Playhouse, has reportedly undergone script changes ahead of its premiere to include Kamala Harris.

World Premiere of New Musical A KNIGHT'S TALE Will Open in Manchester in 2025

by Stephi Wild

The world premiere production of A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL, based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Helgeland which starred Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany, will open at Manchester Opera House on 11 April 2025.

Video: New Trailer for JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Starring Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga

by Lauren Hilton

Check out a brand new teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deaux, starring Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga, which hits theaters on October 4.

