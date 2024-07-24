News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 24, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 24, 2024
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 25
Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 3
Sunday, July 28
Sabbath Girl opens Off-Broadway

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/21/24 - HELL'S KITCHEN, CABARET & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/21/2024.. (more...)


 

OH, MARY! Extends Broadway Run Through November 10; Watch a New Video Featuring Patti LuPone
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway premiere of Cole Escola's hit comedy Oh, Mary! has extended its limited Broadway engagement, and will now run through November 10, 2024. The production shared a new promotional video announcing the extension, featuring none other than Patti LuPone. Check out the video here!. (more...)


 

Round 4 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
by Team BWW
Voting is now open for round 4 of BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket, deciding which is the ultimate Tony Award-loser for Best Musical! Voting for this round continues through Sunday, July 28th, 2024.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse Starring Kathleen Turner
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at photos of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...

Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Return to MOULIN ROUGE! Tonight
by Stephi Wild
Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome back original Broadway cast member and Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, alongside platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque as Christian and Satine, respectively.. (more...)

GoFundMe Campaign Launches to Save The West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The West Bank Cafe previously announced that it will be closing its doors next month. Now, a GoFundMe campaign has launched to help save the venue from its demise. Learn more about how to help here!. (more...

GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN Adds Kamala Harris to Script Ahead of Premiere
by Stephi Wild
The Off-Broadway production of Ghost of John McCain, which is set to begin performances on September 3 at the Soho Playhouse, has reportedly undergone script changes ahead of its premiere to include Kamala Harris.. (more...)

World Premiere of New Musical A KNIGHT'S TALE Will Open in Manchester in 2025
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere production of A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL, based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Helgeland which starred Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany, will open at Manchester Opera House on 11 April 2025.. (more...

Video: New Trailer for JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Starring Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga
by Lauren Hilton
Check out a brand new teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deaux, starring Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga, which hits theaters on October 4.. (more...

