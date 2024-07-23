World Premiere of New Musical A KNIGHT'S TALE Will Open in Manchester in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere production of A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL, based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Helgeland which starred Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany, will open at Manchester Opera House on 11 April 2025 for a strictly limited run until 10 May 2025. It is adapted for the stage by Irish comedy writer and actor Brona C Titley, directed by the award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.

Tickets go on general sale on 1 August, sign up now: AKnightsTaleMusical.com

A Knight's Tale has it all. Expect a truly rockin' soundtrack, packed with chart-topping hits! Join Will Thatcher and his band of merry misfits for a Knight like no other.

Casting to be announced.

The film A Knight's Tale was released by Columbia Pictures in 2001 written, co-produced and directed by Oscar winner Brian Helgeland (L.A Confidential, Mystic River).The film is a stylish, music driven, action packed adventure starring Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight, The Patriot), with heroic performances from Paul Bettany (Iron Man, Wimbledon), Mark Addy (The Full Monty, Down to Earth) Rufus Sewell (Dangerous Beauty, Dark City). Ledger plays William Thatcher, a 14th century peasant squire who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman and takes the jousting world by storm. The only thing that stands between William and his dream of becoming the World Champion of the most extreme of sports is the bad boy of the sport Count Adhemar. And when the two rivals go lance to lance at the world finals, you'd better arm yourself and hang on tight for the ride of your life!

The hit film which mixed modern music with its medieval setting garnered a lot of positive attention and has been cited by some as paving the way for hits like Netflix's “Bridgerton.”

Brian Helgeland said: "Over twenty years ago I had the time of my life surrounded by a supreme cast and crew making a film we all fell in love with while we were joyfully making it. Sitting at a recent read through of the stage version, fashioned by Rachel Kavanaugh and Brona C Titley, I could feel that same joy and love emerging. I am grateful for the new life they are creating and very eager to see it in all its fully staged glory."

Brona C Titley said: “When I saw A Knight's Tale the Movie in 2001, I knew it was an instant classic. Upon innumerable rewatches, I can confirm… it still is! Adapting it for the stage has been more fun than I ever thought possible to have at work. This show is a sexy, silly, jousty, dancey, romance-y, musical extravaganza! It's been one of the most fulfilling jobs of my career so far, and that was even before I met the incredible director, and team of legends that are working together to make it an unforgettable night out. I hope audiences love it as much as I do - do not miss this joyous, dizzy ride people!”

Rachel Kavanaugh said: “I am beyond excited to be directing Brona's brilliant and hilarious stage adaptation of Brian's ground breaking film. With a score of well loved rock and pop bangers, jousting, dancing, adventure and romance I hope we can give the audience a knight to remember as we follow the journey of a thatcher's son and find out if he really can ‘change his stars'”.

A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL is adapted by Brona C Titley, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, and choreographed by Matt Cole with casting by Lucy Casson and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment and Isobel David, by arrangement with Sony Pictures and Brian Helgeland.

Box Office

Tickets from £15

Manchester Opera House

3 Quay St, Manchester

M3 3HP

Performances: Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at

2.30pm. N.B there will be no performances on 20, 21 April or 5 May

