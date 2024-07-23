Video: New Trailer for JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Starring Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand new teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deaux was just released from Warner Bros. Pictures!

Joker: Folie À Deux” finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

Watch the new trailer below!

Previous reports have stated that the film will feature at least 15 cover songs, and is "mostly a jukebox musical". One of the songs said to be featured in the film is "That’s Entertainment" from the 1953 musical "The Band Wagon". A few original songs may be added to the film.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.

Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga, directs the screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver.

In the Batman canon, Harley Quinn (Gaga) begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the Arkham State Hospital.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.