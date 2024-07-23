GHOST OF JOHN MCCAIN Adds Kamala Harris to Script Ahead of Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Off-Broadway production of Ghost of John McCain, which is set to begin performances on September 3 at the Soho Playhouse, has reportedly undergone script changes ahead of its premiere.

The production's producers have shared that the production's script has been updated to include a character based on newly named presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Ghost of John McCain features a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola.

With direction by Catie Davis, Ghost of John McCain thrusts the late Senator into an afterlife he never expected when he finds that “heaven” is inside Trump's brain. There, he encounters a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, Lindsey Graham, George W. Bush, Tiffany Trump, Grizabella from CATS, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Grant Woods, Elizabeth Warren, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Eric Trump, Clint Eastwood — and now Kamala Harris — who rebel against the former President's relentless demands for affirmation.

“Live theater, like politics, moves fast, and we want to make sure our show is every bit as wild as this year’s election cycle,” the producers said in a statement. “Joe Biden, McCain’s longtime friend and one-time eulogist, certainly has been living rent-free inside Trump’s mind for many years and is already a character. We want to add Harris to make sure the piece is entirely relevant to the political world around us.”

Elmegreen and Fornarola added, "While our show portrays the former president as a teenage boy, this isn't a hit piece. It’s a comedic exploration of the very different world views of two very different standard bearers of American politics. We're looking forward to adding Vice President Harris’ worldview to that mix."

An uproarious exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition, Ghost of John McCain is the ticket we need during the election cycle from hell. Ghost of John McCain was co-conceived by McCain's first chief of staff and the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, eulogist at McCain's service along with President Biden.

The complete cast and creative team will be announced soon.

Tickets are now available for purchase at www.sohoplayhouse.com or by phone at (212) 692-1555 beginning at 3pm each day.