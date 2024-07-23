OH, MARY! Extends Broadway Run Through November 10; Watch a New Video Featuring Patti LuPone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway premiere of Cole Escola's hit comedy Oh, Mary! has extended its limited Broadway engagement, and will now run through November 10, 2024. Tickets for the extension are now on sale via Telecharge or in person at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office. Directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened to universal critical acclaim on Thursday, July 11, 2024 and was initially scheduled to run through September 15, 2024.

The production shared a new promotional video announcing the extension, featuring none other than Patti LuPone. Check out the video!

It was also announced today that Oh, Mary! has broken the all-time box office record at the Lyceum Theatre, grossing $1,054,998 for the week ending July 21, 2024. This marks the first time a show has ever grossed more than $1,000,000 in the 121-year history of the Lyceum, which is Broadway's oldest continually operating theater. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Strange Loop previously held the Lyceum box office record, grossing $955,591 for its final week of performances in January 2023.

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola (in their Broadway debut) as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary's Husband, James Scully as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow, Peter Smith and Martin Landry complete the cast.

In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, along with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg and ShowTown Productions.

General tickets, beginning at $49.00, are available now on Telecharge, or in person at the Lyceum Box Office, or by calling 212.239.6200. For more information, go to OhMaryPlay.com. The current performance schedule is as follows: Monday - Wednesday at 7:30 PM, Thursday at 5 PM and 8:30 PM, Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 5 PM and 8:30 PM, with no shows on Sundays. Beginning September 16, the performance schedule will change as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM, Thursdays and Saturdays at 5 PM & 8:30 PM, Sundays at 5 PM, with no shows on Tuesdays. Run time is approximately 80 minutes.