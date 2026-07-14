Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 14, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! We're here with your daily dose of all things theatre, film, and entertainment. Check out some of yesterday's top stories including opening night photos from Jennifer Nettles' GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO, a first look at Tracee Ellis Ross in EVERY BRILLIANT THING, and production photos from THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES. Plus, get rehearsal footage of Betsy Wolfe and Ethan Slater in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, industry news including Kenny Leon's new role as Chair of the American Theatre Wing, and so much more. Let's dive in!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Jennifer Nettles' GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO
Now running at Perelman Performing Arts Center is the world premiere production of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, which will now conclude performances on Sunday August 2. The new musical features book, music and lyrics by Jennifer Nettles, direction by Mary Zimmerman, and choreography by Austin Mccormick. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Kerry Washington and More in THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES at Lincoln Center Theater
You can now get a first look at production photos of Lincoln Center Theater's The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show at Lincoln Center Theater.
Photos: First Look at Tracee Ellis Ross in EVERY BRILLIANT THING
We have your first look at six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, making her Broadway debut in the 2026 Tony Award-nominated play EVERY BRILLIANT THING. Check out photos here.
|Must Watch
|Video: Betsy Wolfe & Ethan Slater Rehearse 'Skid Row' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Michael Major
Betsy Wolfe has offered a sneak peek into rehearsals for her run in Little Shop of Horrors with Ethan Slater. In a new video, the pair belts out 'Skid Row (Downtown)' ahead of their run in the hit Off-Broadway production.. (more...)
|Video: Laurie Hernandez Takes Her Final Bow in & JULIET on Broadway
by Michael Major
Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez took her final bow in & JULIET on Broadway. The production shared footage of her farewell performance with the cast. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Video: Inside the NEWSIES Designer Run Ahead of The Muny Opening Night
by Michael Major
The Muny posted rehearsal footage from its upcoming production of Disney's NEWSIES, offering a look inside the designer run ahead of the show's Forest Park opening. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: George R. R. Martin’s GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING in Rehearsal
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Shakespeare Company has released all new rehearsal photos for the world premiere of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King, a new play based on the novels by George R. R. Martin. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The John W. Engeman Theater has now officially opened THE WEDDING SINGER. Learn more about the production and check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
|Photos: Gerardine Sacdalan and More in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL in London
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of Heathers The Musical, starring Gerardine Sacdalan and more. Check out the photos here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Americans for the Arts announced the appointment of Alyssa Fisher as Chief Government Affairs Officer, effective July 13, 2026. A nationally respected government affairs strategist with leadership experience spanning the White House, Congress, local government, and the private sector, Fisher brings a proven track record of building bipartisan partnerships and advancing complex policy priorities.. (more...)
Tye Blue Joins DANCE MOMS Parody Musical THE PYRAMID
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tye Blue, director and co-creator of Titanique has joined the creative team of The Pyramid: An Unauthorized ‘Dance Moms’ Musical parody written by James Stryska, Isabel Grace, Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo.. (more...)
Kenny Leon Elected Chair of the American Theatre Wing's Board of Trustees
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-winning director, producer, and industry leader Kenny Leon has been elected Chair of the American Theatre Wing's Board of Trustees. His work spans Broadway, regional theatres, television, and film.. (more...)
West End Performers & Stage Management to Vote on New Pay Offer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Equity and the Society of London Theatre reached a negotiated three-year deal on pay and conditions, with members voting on whether to accept an offer including at least 13.5% minimum rate increases.. (more...)
Producer Hub to Support Eight Shows at Edinburgh Festivals This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producer Hub announced it will support eight shows at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Edinburgh International Festival this summer through its fiscal sponsorship program, providing financial management and administrative services to independent producers.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Thomas Kail has given an update on the new film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, which he was previously announced to direct. Learn more about what he has to say about the film here.. (more...)
Aitana y El Mago Pop adquieren el Teatro Aquitània de Barcelona
by Adela González Pérez
Ambos artistas se asocian para impulsar un nuevo proyecto cultural y potenciar las artes escénicas en la ciudad. (more...)
SPACEBALLS: THE NEW ONE Plot Revealed; Check Out a Teaser Poster
by Josh Sharpe
Spaceballs: The Plot. The official synopsis has been revealed for Spaceballs: The New One, the highly anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks' 1987 sci-fi comedy.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
DEATH BECOMES HER Tour Cast Will Be Announced Wednesday
by Michael Major
Death Becomes Her will announce the cast for its upcoming North American tour on Wednesday. Following its final performance on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical will launch its North American tour at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.. (more...)
Amber Davies Calls Out Audience Member For Filming During LEGALLY BLONDE in Ireland
by Stephi Wild
Amber Davies took to Instagram recently to call out an audience member who was filming during a recent performance of Legally Blonde in Ireland. Learn more about her statement here.. (more...)
Broadway Mourns the Loss of Josh Grisetti
by Michael Major
Broadway is mourning the tragic loss of Josh Grisetti, a beloved actor and theatre educator who passed away on July 10. His friends, former colleagues, and loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to him and his legacy.. (more...)
Derek Hough to Join CHICAGO For One Performance & Talkback With Mark Ballas
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Emmy Award Winner Derek Hough will be delivering Chicago’s opening monologue on Broadway. A post-performance talk back with Mark Ballas will follow the performance. . (more...)
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN, The Egg, Theatre Royal Bath
by Kerrie Nicholson
Tom Wentworth and Stephanie Kempson’s new reimagining of the beloved novel The Secret Garden has inclusivity and accessibility fused into its core from the ground up, and the result is an adaptation that boasts charm by the bucketload.. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cancels Performance July 13th
by Joshua Wright
The performance of CATS: the Jellicle Ball on Monday, July 13th, at 7pm has been cancelled by the production. No reason was given for the cancellation.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Why He Turned Down Vulture Role in SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING
by Josh Sharpe
The Spider-Man series could have kicked off with a touch of Broadway back in 2017. Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed why he turned down the part of Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.. (more...)
Video: Watch the Final 'Sweet Caroline' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE First National Tour
by Stephi Wild
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical officially closed its First National Tour in Kansas City. The production posted a video of the final 'Sweet Caroline', with Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond, on their social media. Check out the video here.. (more...)
CAMP ROCK 3 Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Disney Channel Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
The highly anticipated Original Soundtrack for Camp Rock 3 is now available to pre-save/pre-add on digital platforms, with the vinyl also available to pre-order. Check out the official track list now.. (more...)