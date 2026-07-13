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DEATH BECOMES HER Tour Cast Will Be Announced Wednesday

The musical's Instagram account confirmed the news by sharing new art for the upcoming tour, created by Mark Stutzman.

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DEATH BECOMES HER Tour Cast Will Be Announced Wednesday

Death Becomes Her will announce the cast for its upcoming North American tour on Wednesday. Following its final performance on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical will launch its North American tour on September 12 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.

The musical's Instagram account confirmed the news by sharing new art for the upcoming tour, created by Mark Stutzman. The artist is behind some of Broadway's most iconic artwork, including Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, and more.

For a complete list of dates for the multi-year North American tour, see below.

Death Becomes Her was the most nominated show of the 2024-2025 Season with 34 total nominations, including: 12  Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, Five Drama Desk Award Nominations, Four Drama Leage Award Nominations,  Two Chita Rivera Award Nominations, 10 Tony Award Nominations, and One GRAMMY Award Nomination for “Best  Musical Theater Album.” 

Death Becomes Her became a viral sensation on social media following the release of the Original Broadway Cast  Recording, which has been streamed over 34 million times in North America and 16 million times elsewhere worldwide. A  clip of Tony Nominee Jennifer Simard performing the album’s 16th track, “Hit Me,” went viral on TikTok—peaking at #2 on  the TikTok Viral Chart and #13 on the TikTok 50 Chart—with 491,000 creator uses and over 2.7 billion total views to date.  The track “Let’s Run Away Together” has also gained traction on the platform, inspiring over 10,000 videos using its audio. 

Death Becomes Her North American tour schedule:

CLEVELAND, OH 9/12/2026 10/3/2026 Playhouse Square 
COLUMBUS, OH 10/6/2026 10/11/2026 Ohio Theatre 
ST. LOUIS, MO 10/13/2026 10/25/2026 The Fabulous Fox 
OMAHA, NE 10/27/2026 11/1/2026 Orpheum Theatre 
NASHVILLE, TN 11/3/2026 11/8/2026 TPAC 
DURHAM, NC 11/10/2026 11/15/2026 DPAC 
ATLANTA, GA 11/17/2026 11/22/2026 The Fox Theatre 
KNOXVILLE, TN 11/24/2026 11/29/2026 Tennessee Theatre 
ORLANDO, FL 12/1/2026 12/6/2026 Dr. Phillips Center 
TAMPA, FL 12/8/2026 12/13/2026 Straz 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 12/15/2026 12/27/2026 Broward Center for the Performing Arts
NAPLES, FL 12/29/2026 1/3/2027 Artis-Naples 
GREENSBORO, NC 1/5/2027 1/10/2027 The Tanger Center 
BOSTON, MA 1/12/2027 1/24/2027 Citizens Bank Opera House 
PROVIDENCE, RI 1/26/2027 1/31/2027 Providence Performing Arts Center 
BALTIMORE, MD 2/2/2027 2/7/2027 The Hippodrome Theatre 
CHARLOTTE, NC 2/9/2027 2/14/2027 Blumenthal | Belk Theater 
BUFFALO, NY 2/16/2027 2/21/2027 Shea's Performing Arts Center
PITTSBURGH, PA 2/23/2027 2/28/2027 Benedum Center 
GRAND RAPIDS, MI 3/2/2027 3/7/2027 DeVos Performance Hall 
LOUISVILLE, KY 3/9/2027 3/14/2027 Overture Center 
MADISON, WI 3/16/2027 3/21/2027 Overture Hall 
DETROIT, MI 3/23/2027 4/4/2027 Detroit Opera House 
TULSA, OK 4/6/2027 4/11/2027 Tulsa Performing Arts Center 
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 4/13/2027 4/18/2027 Civic Center Music Hall 
HOUSTON, TX 4/20/2027 4/25/2027 The Hobby Center 
AUSTIN, TX 4/27/2027 5/2/2027 Bass Concert Hall 
SAN ANTONIO, TX 5/4/2027 5/9/2027 Majestic Theatre 
DALLAS, TX 5/11/2027 5/23/2027 Music Hall at Fair Park 
DENVER, CO 5/25/2027 6/6/2027 Buell Theatre 
SAN FRANCSISCO, CA 6/9/2027 6/27/2027 Orpheum Theatre 
LOS ANGELES, CA 7/6/2027 7/25/2027 Hollywood Pantages Theatre 
COSTA MESA, CA 7/27/2027 8/8/2027 Segerstrom Center for the Arts 
SAN DIEGO, CA 8/10/2027 8/15/2027 San Diego Civic Theatre 
TEMPE, AZ 8/24/2027 8/29/2027 ASU Gammage 
SACRAMENTO, CA 9/1/2027 9/5/2027 SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center 

For more information on the tour, visit https://deathbecomesher.com/tour/.  

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