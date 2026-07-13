DEATH BECOMES HER Tour Cast Will Be Announced Wednesday

Death Becomes Her will announce the cast for its upcoming North American tour on Wednesday. Following its final performance on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical will launch its North American tour on September 12 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.

The musical's Instagram account confirmed the news by sharing new art for the upcoming tour, created by Mark Stutzman. The artist is behind some of Broadway's most iconic artwork, including Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, and more.

For a complete list of dates for the multi-year North American tour, see below.

Death Becomes Her was the most nominated show of the 2024-2025 Season with 34 total nominations, including: 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, Five Drama Desk Award Nominations, Four Drama Leage Award Nominations, Two Chita Rivera Award Nominations, 10 Tony Award Nominations, and One GRAMMY Award Nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

Death Becomes Her became a viral sensation on social media following the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, which has been streamed over 34 million times in North America and 16 million times elsewhere worldwide. A clip of Tony Nominee Jennifer Simard performing the album’s 16th track, “Hit Me,” went viral on TikTok—peaking at #2 on the TikTok Viral Chart and #13 on the TikTok 50 Chart—with 491,000 creator uses and over 2.7 billion total views to date. The track “Let’s Run Away Together” has also gained traction on the platform, inspiring over 10,000 videos using its audio.

Death Becomes Her North American tour schedule:

CLEVELAND, OH 9/12/2026 10/3/2026 Playhouse Square

COLUMBUS, OH 10/6/2026 10/11/2026 Ohio Theatre

ST. LOUIS, MO 10/13/2026 10/25/2026 The Fabulous Fox

OMAHA, NE 10/27/2026 11/1/2026 Orpheum Theatre

NASHVILLE, TN 11/3/2026 11/8/2026 TPAC

DURHAM, NC 11/10/2026 11/15/2026 DPAC

ATLANTA, GA 11/17/2026 11/22/2026 The Fox Theatre

KNOXVILLE, TN 11/24/2026 11/29/2026 Tennessee Theatre

ORLANDO, FL 12/1/2026 12/6/2026 Dr. Phillips Center

TAMPA, FL 12/8/2026 12/13/2026 Straz

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 12/15/2026 12/27/2026 Broward Center for the Performing Arts

NAPLES, FL 12/29/2026 1/3/2027 Artis-Naples

GREENSBORO, NC 1/5/2027 1/10/2027 The Tanger Center

BOSTON, MA 1/12/2027 1/24/2027 Citizens Bank Opera House

PROVIDENCE, RI 1/26/2027 1/31/2027 Providence Performing Arts Center

BALTIMORE, MD 2/2/2027 2/7/2027 The Hippodrome Theatre

CHARLOTTE, NC 2/9/2027 2/14/2027 Blumenthal | Belk Theater

BUFFALO, NY 2/16/2027 2/21/2027 Shea's Performing Arts Center

PITTSBURGH, PA 2/23/2027 2/28/2027 Benedum Center

GRAND RAPIDS, MI 3/2/2027 3/7/2027 DeVos Performance Hall

LOUISVILLE, KY 3/9/2027 3/14/2027 Overture Center

MADISON, WI 3/16/2027 3/21/2027 Overture Hall

DETROIT, MI 3/23/2027 4/4/2027 Detroit Opera House

TULSA, OK 4/6/2027 4/11/2027 Tulsa Performing Arts Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 4/13/2027 4/18/2027 Civic Center Music Hall

HOUSTON, TX 4/20/2027 4/25/2027 The Hobby Center

AUSTIN, TX 4/27/2027 5/2/2027 Bass Concert Hall

SAN ANTONIO, TX 5/4/2027 5/9/2027 Majestic Theatre

DALLAS, TX 5/11/2027 5/23/2027 Music Hall at Fair Park

DENVER, CO 5/25/2027 6/6/2027 Buell Theatre

SAN FRANCSISCO, CA 6/9/2027 6/27/2027 Orpheum Theatre

LOS ANGELES, CA 7/6/2027 7/25/2027 Hollywood Pantages Theatre

COSTA MESA, CA 7/27/2027 8/8/2027 Segerstrom Center for the Arts

SAN DIEGO, CA 8/10/2027 8/15/2027 San Diego Civic Theatre

TEMPE, AZ 8/24/2027 8/29/2027 ASU Gammage

SACRAMENTO, CA 9/1/2027 9/5/2027 SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

For more information on the tour, visit https://deathbecomesher.com/tour/.

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