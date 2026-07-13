Alyssa Fisher Named Chief Government Affairs Officer of Americans for the Arts

Americans for the Arts (AFTA) today announced the appointment of Alyssa Fisher as Chief Government Affairs Officer, effective July 13, 2026. A nationally respected government affairs strategist with leadership experience spanning the White House, Congress, local government, and the private sector, Fisher brings a proven track record of building bipartisan partnerships and advancing complex policy priorities. In her new role, she will lead AFTA's federal, state, and local advocacy strategy, strengthening relationships with policymakers and key stakeholders while expanding bipartisan support for the arts as a national priority.

"The arts deserve a champion who understands both the power of policy and the power of people," said Erin Harkey, CEO of Americans for the Arts. "Alyssa has built an extraordinary career, navigating the highest levels of government. She brings exactly the kind of strategic leadership and perspective that will help strengthen our advocacy and ensure the arts continue to expand in communities. We couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the team."

"Throughout my career, I've seen what's possible when people come together around a shared purpose," said Alyssa Fisher. "The arts have a unique ability to inspire innovation and fuel the economy, connecting people across different backgrounds. I'm honored to join Americans for the Arts, where the arts are recognized not only as essential, but a driving force behind greater opportunity and a more connected society.”

Prior to joining AFTA, Fisher led U.S. executive branch engagement at United Airlines. She previously directed the City of Chicago’s engagement with the federal government, bringing unprecedented resources to the City during COVID. She has shaped the national agenda through senior roles at the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and the Office of Management and Budget. On Capitol Hill, Fisher led appropriations for a member of Senate leadership and the Senate Appropriations Committee. She also served as policy director at a Washington, DC think tank, managing the organization’s work on labor and economic policy.

Fisher holds a master’s degree in public policy from the London School of Economics and a bachelor’s degree in political science and anthropology from the University of Chicago.

Her appointment comes as Americans for the Arts continues to modernize its advocacy efforts, expand grassroots engagement, and strengthen its national policy leadership on behalf of artists, arts organizations, and creative communities nationwide. Fisher will play a central role in shaping AFTA’s next chapter by building support for the arts and leading strategic government affairs efforts that advance the sector.

About Americans for the Arts

Building collective power for the arts so they thrive in every community—since 1960. Americans for the Arts advances the people, organizations, and systems supporting arts and culture across America through advocacy, research, and national convening. Get involved at www.AmericansForTheArts.org.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...