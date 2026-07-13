SPACEBALLS: THE NEW ONE Plot Revealed; Check Out a Teaser Poster

Spaceballs: The Plot. The official synopsis has been revealed for Spaceballs: The New One, the highly anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks' 1987 sci-fi comedy. A new teaser poster has also been unveiled, featuring the return of the "combing the desert" gag from the original. The sequel will launch into theaters at ludicrous speed on April 23, 2027.

The synopsis reads: "Somehow, Dark Helmet has returned! Forty years after the events of the first Spaceballs, fifty years after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and one year after the events of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the galaxy is once again under threat. A threat so evil, so unstoppable, so completely lacking in any original ideas, that it has vowed to bring back the past... every last bit of it.

With Lone Starr in hiding, Queen Vespa on the throne, and the Schwartz stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, the only hope for the galaxy is Vespa's undisciplined son, Prince Starburst, and a mysterious Palace advisor named Destiny. Together, they must find Lone Starr, Yogurt, and any other iconic legacy characters fans are demanding before they discover the hard way that, while some threats you can fight, the reboot is not one of them."

The new film reunites original cast members Rick Moranis, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks, and will also star Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan. Notably, this will be Moranis' first onscreen role in more than 25 years, after mostly retiring from acting in the late 1990s. A panel dedicated to the film will take place at San Diego Comic-Con, with the cast and filmmakers gathering in Hall H on Friday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film is written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, based on characters created by Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan, and Ronny Graham.

Producers include Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, Brooksfilms Limited’s Mel Brooks, Angry Child Productions’ Josh Gad, and Josh Greenbaum and Kevin Salter. Adam Merims, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez executive produce.

The original Spaceballs film served as a parody of the Star Wars franchise and starred Rick Moranis, John Candy, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks, who also directed. Sequel ideas have been in the works for years, with tongue-in-cheek titles such as Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money and Spaceballs 3: The Search for Spaceballs 2. An animated spin-off/sequel debuted in 2008.

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