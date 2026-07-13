Tye Blue Joins DANCE MOMS Parody Musical THE PYRAMID

Variety has reported that Tye Blue, director and co-creator of Titanique has joined the creative team of The Pyramid: An Unauthorized ‘Dance Moms’ Musical parody written by James Stryska, Isabel Grace, Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo. The musical is being produced by Logan Clark, who was a member of the original “Dance Moms” production team. The Pyramid had a performance at The Green Room 42 in 2025, and at 54 Below in 2023.

Stryska, Grace, Molfetto and Russo said in a statement Monday: “Our goal has always been to bring the experience of watching an episode with your friends into a completely New Medium... We’ve packed the show with the kind of moments you would swear came straight out of television while building an entirely new story for the stage.”

The Pyramid: A ‘Dance Moms’ Parody Musical is a take on the popular reality show, which ran from 2011 to 2019. The show centered on the young dancers and their mothers at Abby Lee Miller's dance studio, Abby Lee Dance Company as they navigated drama and competition on and off the dance floor. The show launched the careers of Jojo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler, and more.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...