Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Why He Turned Down Vulture Role in SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING

The Spider-Man series could have kicked off with a touch of Broadway back in 2017. In a new interview with Josh Horowitz for Happy Sad Confused, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared that he was offered the part of Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I would have been so miscast," Miranda said of the villain role. He shared that Marvel President Kevin Feige pitched it to him around the time that he was leaving his tenure as the title role in Hamilton, having played the part for over a year between its off-Broadway and Broadway production.

"I love these movies, but I would really like to stay married. So I cannot do this," Miranda told Feige at the time. The part ended up going to Michael Keaton, which Miranda believes was the right move. "Michael Keaton was perfect. They found exactly who they needed... I have no regrets. I needed a vacation so badly."

Watch the conversation below. Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in theaters in July of 2017 with Keaton, Tom Holland, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

Though Miranda hasn't yet starred in the MCU, he has appeared onscreen in two other franchises for the Walt Disney Company: the 2018 musical Mary Poppins Returns, and as a recurring character in the popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas