Kenny Leon Elected Chair of the American Theatre Wing's Board of Trustees

Tony Award-winning director, producer, and industry leader Kenny Leon has been elected Chair of the American Theatre Wing's Board of Trustees. Over the course of his distinguished career, Leon has become one of the defining artistic voices in American theatre. His work spans Broadway, regional theatres, television, and film, and he has consistently championed new voices while bringing fresh perspective to classic works. Widely respected as both an artist, mentor and industry leader, Leon has helped shape the careers of countless theatre-makers and has been a passionate advocate for expanding access, representation, and opportunity throughout the industry. A Wing Board member and vitally engaged member of the Tony Administration Committee, Leon has been a longtime committed supporter of the American Theatre Wing and its missions.



"Welcoming Kenny Leon as Chair marks an exciting new chapter for the organization. His extraordinary artistry, his decades of leadership across the American theatre, and his unwavering commitment to investing in artists make him the ideal partner as we build on the Wing's remarkable progress,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "His vision for our field aligns deeply with the Wing's mission, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue expanding opportunities for theatre artists at every stage of their careers."



"I've always admired the American Theatre Wing because it has never been just about celebrating theatre—it has been about serving the people who make theatre possible," said Kenny Leon. "From its beginnings, founded by women whose activism and belief in community shaped its mission, the Wing has understood that supporting artists and art, strengthens our culture. I'm honored to serve as Chair and to partner with Heather, the Board, and the staff as we continue creating opportunities for artists, nurturing the next generation of theatre-makers, and ensuring our industry continues to grow more vibrant, welcoming, and accessible for generations to come."



Leon becomes Chair following a comprehensive governance review undertaken by the Board of Trustees to strengthen the organization's leadership structure and position the American Theatre Wing for its next era of growth. Led by Interim Chair Ted Chapin, the process examined Board governance, policies, and long-term organizational strategy, culminating in the election of a new Chair and Board leadership to partner with Hitchens and the staff team.



Leon assumes the role at a pivotal moment for the organization. Under Hitchens' leadership, the Wing has experienced extraordinary growth, tripling its operating budget while significantly expanding its grantmaking, educational initiatives, and professional development programs to serve artists nationwide. The organization has broadened its impact by integrating the OBIE Awards into its portfolio—formally welcoming Off- and Off-Off-Broadway into the Wing's ecosystem—while continuing to strengthen and grow the Tony Awards in partnership with the Broadway League. The Wing has also reimagined its signature Working in the Theatre and National Theatre Company Grants programs while launching transformative initiatives—including the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative and the Gavin Creel Fellowships—that expand opportunity and support for theatre artists across the country.



The Board recently reaffirmed its confidence in Hitchens' leadership by renewing her contract for an additional five years, providing continuity as the organization enters this exciting new chapter under Leon's Board leadership.



To support the Wing's continued growth, Hitchens recently announced the promotions of longtime team members Ian Weiss to Vice President and Ann Marie Gong to Chief of Staff. Weiss plays a central role in expanding the Wing's digital presence and award-winning storytelling, while Gong has been instrumental in strengthening internal operations, supporting Board and staff leadership, and helping guide the organization through a period of significant growth. Together, their promotions underscore the Wing's commitment to investing in strong internal leadership as it looks toward the future.



(ATW Board Chair) is a Tony Award-winning director. His Broadway credits include The Balusters; Othello; Our Town; HOME; Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch; Topdog/Underdog; Ohio State Murders; A Soldier’s Play; American Son; Children of a Lesser God; Holler If Ya Hear Me; A Raisin in the Sun; The Mountaintop; Stick Fly; and August Wilson’s Fences, Gem of the Ocean, and Radio Golf. His Off-Broadway credits include This World of Tomorrow (The Shed); King James; The Underlying Chris; Everybody’s Ruby; Emergence-See! (The Public Theater); and Smart People (Second Stage). His opera credits include Amahl and the Night Visitors and Margaret Garner. His television work includes Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia; Colin in Black & White; 4400; Amend: The Fight for America; American Son (adapted for Netflix); Hairspray Live!; The Wiz Live!; Steel Magnolias; Dynasty; and In My Dreams. He is the author of Take You Wherever You Go.



Leon is the Artistic Director Emeritus of Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company, serves as Vice President of the Board of Trustees of The Public Theater, and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Entertainment Community Fund. His honors include a Tony Award, an Obie Award, the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor, the George Abbott Lifetime Achievement Award for American Theatre, and the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre.



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