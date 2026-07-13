CAMP ROCK 3 Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Disney Channel Premiere

The highly anticipated Original Soundtrack for Camp Rock 3 is now available to pre-save/pre-add on digital platforms, with the vinyl also available to pre-order. The soundtrack will be available digitally on August 14, with the vinyl to follow. “One Beat Away,” the first single from “Camp Rock 3” and performed by Liamani and the cast, is now available on streaming platforms. Check out the official track list below.

Camp Rock 3 Original Soundtrack Tracklisting

1. “Come On Over” – performed by Connect 3

2. “One Beat Away” – performed by Liamani, Camp Rock 3 Cast

3. “Tomorrow” – performed by Malachi Barton

4. “Play It My Way” – performed by Lumi Pollack

5. “Get Ready” – performed by Hudson Stone

6. “My Own Drum” – performed by Casey Trotter

7. “Echo” – performed by Liamani, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter

8. “Rhythm’s Only Right” – performed by Liamani, Hudson Stone

9. “Work In Progress” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast

10. “Play My Music” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast

11. “Start The Party” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast

12. “We Rock” – performed by Connect 3, Camp Rock 3 Cast

13. “Tomorrow” (Acoustic) – performed by Malachi Barton

14. “What It Takes” – performed by Brooklynn Pitts

15. “Brand New Day” – performed by Liamani

16. “It’s On” – performed by Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Ava Jean

17. “Score Suite” – composed by Tom Howe

Camp Rock 3 picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances. ​The highly anticipated film premieres Aug. 13 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.

Joining the franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (“The Slumber Party”) and written by Eydie Faye (“The Slumber Party”), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh. And a special thanks to Alan Sacks for his contribution to the “Camp Rock” franchise.

This fall, Disney Concerts’ “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” will kick of September 25 in Palm Springs, California. The new arena spectacular features stars from the "Descendants," "ZOMBIES," and "Camp Rock" film franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

Tickets and show information for the North America tour can be found at https://www.worldscollidetour.com. The U.K./European tour will launch in Dublin, IE on February 6, 2027. Tickets and show information for the U.K./European tour can be found at www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com

Photo credit: Disney/David Astorga

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