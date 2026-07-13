Thomas Kail Provides Update on New FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film

Thomas Kail has given an update on the new film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, which he was previously announced to direct. As BroadwayWorld reported in 2020, Kail was set to direct the film for MGM, with a script by Steven Levenson. Kail was also set to produce with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick.

In a recent interview with Variety about the new live-action Moana film, Kail shared that he's still hoping the Fiddler adaptation can find its way to the screen.

"My hope is that it can find a home," Kail said. "Steven Levenson wrote a gorgeous script. It was right before the pandemic, and then the world changed. Musical storytelling seems to go in phases, but my hope is with this and 'Wicked,' people are reminded there’s a huge appetite for musicals."

He went on to say, "If someone wants to talk about making it, I certainly would be proud to engage in any conversation."

Read more on Variety.

Fiddler on the Roof was originally directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins and it features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein. The musical won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score of a Musical, Best Director and Best Choreographer.

Kail is best known for directing the off-Broadway and Broadway collaborations with Lin-Manuel Miranda of In the Heights and Hamilton, Kail won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Hamilton and he directed and produced the live capture film of Hamilton that was released on Disney Plus. Kail also developed and produced FOSSE/VERDON on FX with Steven Levenson He also won Emmys for directing and producing Grease Live! for FOX. Most recently, he directed the live-action film adaptation of Moana.

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