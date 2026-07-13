Photos: First Look at Tracee Ellis Ross in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

We have your first look at six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, making her Broadway debut in the 2026 Tony Award-nominated play EVERY BRILLIANT THING. Ross began performances on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, for the play’s final five-week extension on Broadway, through Sunday, August 9, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue.



Every Brilliant Thing has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway, where it began previews on February 21, starring Tony Award® winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films). The play officially opened on Broadway on March 12, 2026, to widespread critical acclaim and was declared a “Critic’s Pick” by both The New York Times and Variety, who hailed the show as, “a true breath of fresh air – it’s unique and arresting, reminding us of life’s magical and, yes, brilliant delights. Its distinctiveness can’t be understated – with a level of camaraderie rarely found on Broadway. The thrilling Every Brilliant Thing shatters the format.” (Variety). Deadline added, “the ingenious Every Brilliant Thing is heartfelt and heartbreaking, yet it glows with a hopeful, life-affirming aura. It is intelligent and fun, while unsparing and clear-eyed in its presentation of reality.” The New York Times described the show as “Spectacularly Funny! Every Brilliant Thing charmed my socks off my body. A delightful interactive play about naming and noticing the good in the world...it’s going to make you love your fellow man.” The Wall Street Journal raved, “The infectiously upbeat Every Brilliant Thing wraps the audience in an effervescent embrace. It makes for an unexpectedly buoyant evening of theater, while never losing sight of its central truths – through inventive staging and Radcliffe’s radiant emotional authenticity, it succeeds at the high-wire challenge of blending sincerity and levity in disarming but effective, and affecting, proportions.”



Every Brilliant Thing was honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Radcliffe played his final performance on May 24, and Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”, My Mom Jayne) performed the role through July 5, before Ross began her run for the production’s final weeks through August 9, 2026. The hit Broadway production has remained one of the top-selling plays on Broadway since beginning previews in February – all the while, maintaining three methods for audiences to access $45 tickets to every performance of the show, available daily through in-person rush at the Hudson Theatre Box Office, digital rush by TodayTix, and digital lottery by LuckySeat. Last month, the play’s producers Second Half Productions, Seaview, and Gavin Kalin Productions announced the production had recouped its Broadway capitalization of $5.75 million, and will launch a national tour from Seattle, Washington, in 2027. It was also recently announced that Hargitay will perform a special three-performance benefit engagement in August at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre, kicking off the 23rd Annual New Works Festival at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and raising money for TheatreWorks and The Joyful Heart Foundation.



Every Brilliant Thing features Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.