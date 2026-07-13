Amber Davies Calls Out Audience Member For Filming During LEGALLY BLONDE in Ireland

Amber Davies took to Instagram recently to call out an audience member who was filming during a recent performance of Legally Blonde in Ireland.

"We've got a beautiful audience, but there's just one woman in the front row, been filming the entirety of act one, it's had us all distracted," Davies, who plays Elle Woods in the new UK and Ireland tour of the musical. She shared that she asked staff to remove the disruptive audience member for the musical's second act.

Davies said that the distraction "ruined the morale" of the performance.

"There has been a couple of people filming in Ireland this week and I'm the type of person, I will count how many seats away you are from what door and you will be told and asked to leave," she said. "So yeah guys, don't film. Let's just enjoy the two and a half hours together, we don't need to film everything."

The UK and Ireland tour of Legally Blonde opened at Curve, Leicester on 7 February 2026 and will continue through to 2 January 2027. The cast also features George Crawford as Emmett, Karen Mavundukure as Paulette, Adam Cooper as Callahan, Jamie Chatterton as Warner, Annabelle Terry as Vivienne, Jocasta Almgill as Brooke, Hannah Lowther as Margot/Alternate Elle, Rosanna Harris as Serena and Remi Ferdinand as Pilar. With Ty-Reece Stewart as Kyle and Bradley Delarosbel as Carlos. The cast is completed by Keanna Bloomfield, James Lim, Aaron Shales, Jaime Tait, Daisy Twells, Louie Wood, Raiaz Fisher, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lauren Hampton and Ollie Hart-Bradford.

Based on the award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon, the musical follows Elle Woods on her transformation from ‘It Girl’ fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love. Elle must prove she is more than blonde ambition, swap the changing rooms for the courtroom and learn that ‘being true to yourself never goes out of style.’

The multi-award winning LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Browning and the iconic 2001 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film of the same name. This production will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Leah Hill with musical supervision & additional arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith, set design by Colin Richmond, costume design by Tom Rogers, wigs, hair & make-up design by Sam Cox, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher and casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA. It is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

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