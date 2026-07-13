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Broadway Mourns the Loss of Josh Grisetti

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of the beloved actor and theatre educator.

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Broadway Mourns the Loss of Josh Grisetti

Broadway is mourning the tragic loss of Josh Grisetti, a beloved actor and theatre educator who tragically passed away on July 10.

Seen on Broadway in Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You, Grisetti's career spanned across the world, forming lasting relationships with artists everywhere. His friends, former colleagues, and loved ones have taken to social media to pay tribute to him and his legacy.


Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
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