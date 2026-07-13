Photos: Inside Opening Night of Jennifer Nettles' GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO

Now running at Perelman Performing Arts Center is the world premiere production of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, which will now conclude performances on Sunday August 2. The new musical features book, music and lyrics by Jennifer Nettles, direction by Mary Zimmerman, and choreography by Austin Mccormick.

The company, which features Nettles in the title role (Giulia), includes Matthew Amira (Carlo), Quentin Earl Darrington (Cardinale), Emily Fink (Maria), Bre Jackson (La Capitana), Andrew Kober (Pietro), Aubrey Matalon (Renata), Christopher M. Ramirez (Governatore), Didi Romero (Duchessa), Jessica Rush (Standby for Giulia and Duchessa), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Ensemble), Naomi Serrano (Vitoria), Sam Simahk (Father Paolo) and Maya Sistruck (Ensemble). Kim Onah and Kaleb Wells serve as understudies.

The creative team includes Daniel Ostling (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanić (Costume Design), T.J. Gerckens (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair & Wig Design), Adam Rothenberg (Music Director & Arranger), Cian McCarthy (Orchestrator),The TRC Company, Claire Burke, CSA / Peter Van Dam, CSA (Casting) and Michael Aarons (Music Coordinator). Production Stage Manager: Erin Gioia Albrecht. Assistant Stage Managers: Jo Fernandez, Jakob W. Plummer.

Performances began on June 28, 2026 with an opening set for Friday, July 10, 2026. The power lies in her hands, one drop at a time. What began as a single act of self-defense ripples through Palermo, creating a cascade of casualties and inspiring a secret sisterhood. But the path to safety is never safe. Can Giulia Tofana save them all without losing herself?

Written by and featuring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles and directed by Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses), this world premiere—inspired by a true story—is laced with dangerous secrets and a soaring, soulful contemporary score.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas