Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

STEREOPHONIC Will Transfer to the West End and Embark on U.S. Tour

by Stephi Wild

Ahead of its final week of performances, Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play from David Adjmi, has announced a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre, and a U.S. national tour.. (more...)

Get 2-for-1 Show Tickets for Broadway Week 2025

by Nicole Rosky

NYC Broadway Week will offer 2-for-1 ticket sales to 27 Broadway shows, including 10 new participants. The twice-yearly program, now in its 14th year, will run from January 21-February 9, 2025.. (more...)

WICKED, Colman Domingo & More Nominated for SAG Awards- Full List of Nominations

by Josh Sharpe

This morning, nominees for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year were announced. Check out the full list of nominations, which include Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, Martin Short, and more.. (more...)

Photos: OUR TOWN's Jim Parsons Receives Sardi's Portrait

by Bruce Glikas

Jim Parsons, who is currently starring on Broadway in Our Town, recently received his portrait at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher Set Final Performance in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Stephi Wild

Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher will play their final performances in Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey and Seymour, respectively, next month. Replacement casting for Seymour, Audrey, and Orin will be announced soon.. (more...)

Listen: Hear the DEATH BECOMES HER Song That's Trending on TikTok

by Michael Major

So tell me, Earnest, have you seen these viral Death Becomes Her TikToks? Performed by Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Chistopher Sieber, the song is gaining traction on TikTok. Watch videos from Trisha Paytas, Scott Hoying, and more!. (more...)

Theatre Palisades Destroyed in Los Angeles Wildfire

by Stephi Wild

Theatre Palisades's Pierson Playhouse has reportedly fallen victim to the ongoing wildfires sweeping across the Los Angeles area. This is just one of many losses due to three large wildfires that broke out on Tuesday night.. (more...)

The Muny Cancels West Coast 2025 Season Auditions Due to California Wildfires

by Joshua Wright

The Los Angeles Equity auditions for the 107th season at The Muny in St. Louis have been cancelled due to the current wildfires devastating the region. In an update the union shared today that 'Due to the wildfires threatening LA county, these calls for tomorrow and Friday have been cancelled.'. (more...)

DEATH BECOMES HER Cancels January 8 Performances Due to Illness

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Death Becomes Her on Broadway cancelled its January 8 performances due to illness in the company. Learn more about the upcoming performances in the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Andrew Rannells Talks CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE Experience with Josh Gad

by Josh Sharpe

Andrew Rannells is returning to Broadway on January 14 with All In: Comedy About Love, which features a rotating cast of numerous theater and comedy names. Check out his latest visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!