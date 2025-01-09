Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
STEREOPHONIC Will Transfer to the West End and Embark on U.S. Tour
Get 2-for-1 Show Tickets for Broadway Week 2025
WICKED, Colman Domingo & More Nominated for SAG Awards- Full List of Nominations
Photos: OUR TOWN's Jim Parsons Receives Sardi's Portrait
by Bruce Glikas
Jim Parsons, who is currently starring on Broadway in Our Town, recently received his portrait at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher Set Final Performance in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Stephi Wild
Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher will play their final performances in Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey and Seymour, respectively, next month. Replacement casting for Seymour, Audrey, and Orin will be announced soon.. (more...)
Listen: Hear the DEATH BECOMES HER Song That's Trending on TikTok
by Michael Major
So tell me, Earnest, have you seen these viral Death Becomes Her TikToks? Performed by Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Chistopher Sieber, the song is gaining traction on TikTok. Watch videos from Trisha Paytas, Scott Hoying, and more!. (more...)
Theatre Palisades Destroyed in Los Angeles Wildfire
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Palisades's Pierson Playhouse has reportedly fallen victim to the ongoing wildfires sweeping across the Los Angeles area. This is just one of many losses due to three large wildfires that broke out on Tuesday night.. (more...)
The Muny Cancels West Coast 2025 Season Auditions Due to California Wildfires
by Joshua Wright
The Los Angeles Equity auditions for the 107th season at The Muny in St. Louis have been cancelled due to the current wildfires devastating the region. In an update the union shared today that 'Due to the wildfires threatening LA county, these calls for tomorrow and Friday have been cancelled.'. (more...)
DEATH BECOMES HER Cancels January 8 Performances Due to Illness
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Death Becomes Her on Broadway cancelled its January 8 performances due to illness in the company. Learn more about the upcoming performances in the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Andrew Rannells Talks CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE Experience with Josh Gad
by Josh Sharpe
Andrew Rannells is returning to Broadway on January 14 with All In: Comedy About Love, which features a rotating cast of numerous theater and comedy names. Check out his latest visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
