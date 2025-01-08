The Muny Cancels West Coast 2025 Season Auditions Due to California Wildfires

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Los Angeles Equity auditions for the 107th season at The Muny in St. Louis have been cancelled due to the current wildfires devastating the region. In an update the union shared today that 'Due to the wildfires threatening LA county, these calls for tomorrow and Friday have been cancelled.'

The news follows reporting this morning that Theatre Palisades's Pierson Playhouse has reportedly fallen victim to the ongoing wildfires sweeping across the Los Angeles area. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the venue was destroyed by wildfires.

Shows in the 2025 Muny season include Bring It On: The Musical (Monday, June 16–Sunday, June 22), Come From Away (Thursday, June 26–Wednesday, July 2), Disney’s Frozen (Sunday, July 6–Monday, July 14), Evita (Friday, July 18–Thursday, July 24), Dear Evan Hansen (Monday, July 28–Sunday, August 3), La Cage aux Folles (Friday, August 8–Thursday, August 14) and Jersey Boys (Monday, August 18–Sunday, August 24).

Now entering its 107th season in St. Louis, The Muny is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny welcomes more than 300,000 patrons each summer for seven world-class productions under the stars. For more information, visit muny.org.

To learn more about audition dates for the upcoming season and future updates, visit muny.org/auditions.