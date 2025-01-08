Video: Andrew Rannells Talks CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE Experience with Josh Gad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Andrew Rannells is returning to Broadway on January 14 with All In: Comedy About Love, which features a rotating cast of numerous theater and comedy names.

On a recent visit to The Tonight Show, the Gutenberg! star explained the show, which is made up of a series of short stories by Simon Rich. "We basically just kind of read these short stories," said Rannells. "That's what we were told. And then it turns out, John Mulaney, our friend, memorized the whole damn script. So he's sitting up there not looking at it at all," he said of Mulaney, who is in the show until January 12.

Rannells will appear in All In with Nick Kroll, Aidy Bryant, and Lin-Manuel Miranda before the cast changes again with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon joining. The show is directed by Alex Timbers, who directed Rannells in Gutenberg!

Also in the interview, Rannells discussed a recent visit to a popular game show with his Book of Mormon co-star Josh Gad. "I often have to talk him into doing things that I think are going to be fun," Rannells explained. "I made him do the Macy's Day Parade with me last year [and] more recently, I tricked him into going on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Learn more about their experience on the show by watching the full interview here!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.