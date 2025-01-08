Photos: OUR TOWN's Jim Parsons Receives Sardi's Portrait

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jim Parsons, who is currently starring on Broadway in Our Town, recently received his portrait at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos below!

Jim Parsons is an award-winning actor and producer. He most recently starred in the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play on Broadway opposite Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger.

He also recently led the Off-Broadway revival of A Man of No Importance, the 2002 musical featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens for The Classic Stage Company. He received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance and the show was nominated for Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Prior to appearing in the Broadway production of The Boys in the Band, Parsons last starred on Broadway in An Act of God. Also on the stage, Parsons starred in the Broadway revival of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Harvey. Parsons received a Theatre World Award and Emmy nomination for his debut Broadway performance as “Tommy Boatwright” in The Normal Heart. Parsons’ other stage performances include, The Castle for the Manhattan Ensemble Theater, The Countess for the Globe Theater as well as The Tempest and As You Like It for the Houston Shakespeare Festival.

Parsons' breakout role was that of Sheldon Cooper from the CBS smash hit “The Big Bang Theory”. Parsons’ performance garnered him numerous awards from the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics' Choice among many others. He then turned that character into a successful spin-off and serves as Executive Producer and Narrator on “Young Sheldon”, a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory”.

Other screen credits include A Kid Like Jake, Truman & Tennessee, The Boys in the Band, Hollywood, as well as starring roles in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile and Hidden Figures, voicing the lead role in the box office hit Home, the Blumhouse Production thriller Visions, Todd Phillips' School for Scoundrels, Chris Terrio's Heights, Zach Braff's Wish I Was Here and Garden State, Kevin Connolly's Gardner of Eden and Danny Leiner's The Great New Wonderful. Other television credits include an Emmy-nominated performance in The Normal Heart, HBO's original movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Larry Kramer play, which was written by Kramer and directed by Ryan Murphy. Parsons also produced and lent his voice as narrator to the 3-part docuseries First In Human which aired on the Discovery Channel.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas