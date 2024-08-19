Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Full Cast Set For A WONDERFUL WORLD on Broadway, Starring James Monroe Iglehart

by Stephi Wild

The complete Broadway cast has been set for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, led by James Monroe Iglehart. Learn more about who is starring in the production here!. (more...)

THE NOTEBOOK Will Launch a North American Tour in September 2025

by Stephi Wild

The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will launch a North American Tour in fall 2025. Performances will begin in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. Learn more about the tour here!. (more...)

Notes on a Score: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

by Joey Mervis

What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score. Today we continue the series with the three of the seven composers of Water For Elephants: Pigpen Theatre Co.'s Alex Falberg, Matt Nuernberger, and Ryan Melia.

Exclusive: Kevin Del Aguila & Andrew Barth Feldman are 'Mushnik and Son' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Nicole Rosky

What do you do when you're down on your luck and your pet plant is growing out of control? Incorporate! BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive clip of 'Mushnik and Son' featuring Andrew Barth Feldman and Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila as performed in the off-Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors. . (more...)

SUFFS Will Celebrate Women's Equality Day and the Ratification of the 19th Amendment With Events

by Stephi Wild

From August 18-26, Broadway’s two-time Tony Award winning musical Suffs will celebrate the 104th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, as well as Women’s Equality Day (August 26), through a series of activations in and outside of the Music Box Theatre. Plus, watch a video of Emily Skinner performing 'A Letter from Harry’s Mother'!. (more...

N/A to Offer Voter Registration Discount Through End of Limited Engagement

by Chloe Rabinowitz

N/A by Mario Correa will conclude its limited engagement and offer a discount for registered voters. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel and Adrienne Warren Perform 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT

by Stephi Wild

During her concert at New York City's Beacon Theatre last night, August 15, Idina Menzel called onstage a special guest, much to the surprise of her fans in attendance. Adrienne Warren took the stage alongside Menzel to perform 'Take Me or Leave Me' from Rent. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Bailey Teases WICKED Movie: 'It's Going to Be Fresh and New'

by Josh Sharpe

Jonathan Bailey stopped by Good Morning America on Friday to discuss his Emmy nomination for Fellow Travelers. Also in the interview, the performer teased the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, coming this November. Bailey plays the character of Fiyero in the movie, who serves as Elphaba's love interest. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Peter Gallagher

Other birthdays on this date include:

Tracie Thoms

Kyra Sedgwick

John Stamos

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!