Video: Idina Menzel and Adrienne Warren Perform 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT

During her concert at New York City's Beacon Theatre last night, August 15, Idina Menzel called onstage a special guest, much to the surprise of her fans in attendance. Adrienne Warren took the stage alongside Menzel to perform "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent, the musical in which Menzel starred in the original Broadway cast.

Menzel's tour namesake, the Take Me or Leave Me Tour, is also inspired by the song.

Check out the video here!

Idina Menzel will return to Broadway next year in Redwood. The musical will open on Broadway this winter at The Nederlander Theatre, with previews beginning January 24, 2025 ahead of a February 13, 2025 opening.

About Idina Menzel

Menzel has won a Tony, Obie, and Drama League Award for her work in the theater. Broadway: If/Then, Wicked, Aida, Rent. Off-Broadway: Skintight (Roundabout), See What I Wanna See (Public Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (West Side Theatre), The Wild Party (MTC), Hair (Encores). Regional: Wicked (San Francisco), If/Then (Washington, DC). Menzel also premiered Wicked in the West End, receiving the Theatregoers Choice Award. Film: You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Which Way to the Stage? (Documentary), Enchanted 2: Disenchanted, Frozen 2, Uncut Gems, American Murderer, Cinderella, Frozen, Enchanted, Ask the Dust, Rent. TV: Beaches, Glee, PBS special, “Barefoot at the Symphony,” (accompanying live album).

About Adrienne Warren

Warren is perhaps most well known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”. Warren transferred the role to Broadway following the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard, and Joe Allen Award nominations. In addition to the Tony Award, she also received a Chita Rivera nomination and the Drama Desk, Antonyo, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her iconic performance.

Warren previously earned Tony and Chita Rivera Award nominations for her performance as 'Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills' in the Broadway production of Shuffle Alongopposite Audra McDonald. Warren made her Broadway debut in 2012's Bring It On: The Musical and previously appeared onstage in The Wiz (Encores! City Center) and Dreamgirls (The Apollo; NAACP Theatre Award nomination). She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2017 with the New York Pops and continues to perform around the world. In 2023, she was featured on PBS's annual "A Capitol Fourth" performing an electrifying tribute to the late Tina Turner. Warren can currently be seen in the highly anticipated feature film, Rustin, starring Coleman Domingo, and The Woman King, starring Viola Davis. She starred as 'Benny' in Hulu's Black Cake, based on the best-selling book. Warren will star and serve as executive producer on the new Peacock series Dreamland. Warren starred as Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till, in Women of the Movement, a limited series for ABC. Other television and film credits include Paws & Fury: The Legend of Hank, Helpsters, Quantico, Black Box, Blue Bloods, and Orange is the New Black.

Warren's voice can also be heard as the iconic spokesperson for Maybelline Cosmetics. Warren is a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), which unites artists, experts, students, and community leaders to use storytelling and artistry to combat systemic racism. BAC received a special Tony Award in 2021. She is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College and the Governor's School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia.