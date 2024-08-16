THE NOTEBOOK Will Launch a North American Tour in September 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will launch a North American Tour in fall 2025. Performances will begin in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. Additional cities to be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic love story found in The Notebook to audiences across America,” said Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch. “People fell in love with this story first as a novel, then as a much-revered film. And now they will be able to experience the heartfelt story of Allie and Noah live on stage, set to a moving and unforgettable score by the one and only Ingrid Michaelson with a book by Tony Award® nominee Bekah Brunstetter.”

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebookopened on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre in March 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter IngridMichaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team on Broadway includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The production was recently recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

Atlantic Records officially released The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording), with a score by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, available HERE.

Following its release, The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect, with breakout single “My Days” recently passing 4 million streams.