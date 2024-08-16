N/A to Offer Voter Registration Discount Through End of Limited Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



N/A by Mario Correa will conclude its limited engagement on Sunday, September 1, 2024. For the final two weeks, producers will offer a $20 discount for all registered voters. Tickets can be purchased online, calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200 and using code VOTEIN2024.



All eligible tickets purchased online or by phone will be held at will call and will require proof of voter registration upon pickup. A $20 discount will be available for all registered voters and the discount is limited to one ticket per voter registration per performance.



Emmy Award-winner & Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominee Holland Taylor (Ann, “The Practice”) and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominee, and Theatre World Award-winner Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!, “New Amsterdam”) star as “N” and “A”, respectively in this world premiere directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Pippin). N/A began previews on Tuesday, June 11 and officially opened on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center.



Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a battle of wills -- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, N/A illuminates the person whom many consider the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her. The cast also includes Peggy J. Scott as “N” Standby and Jamie Ann Romero as “A” Standby.



The creative team for N/A includes Myung Hee Cho (Scenic & Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil and Germán Martínez (Co-Sound Design), POSSIBLE, Lisa Renkel (Projection Design) and casting is by Telsey & Co- Will Cantler, CSA.

N/A is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Patrick W. Jones, Maia Kayla Glasman, Brandon J. Schwartz, Broadway Breakfast Club, Kathleen K. Johnson, Brenda Boone, and Reade St. Productions.

While the production is playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse, it is not a Lincoln Center Theater production.