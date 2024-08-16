Video: Jonathan Bailey Teases WICKED Movie: 'It's Going to Be Fresh and New'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jonathan Bailey stopped by Good Morning America on Friday to discuss his Emmy nomination for Fellow Travelers.

Also in the interview, the performer teased the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, coming this November. Bailey plays the character of Fiyero in the movie, who serves as Elphaba's love interest.

"It's going to be amazing," the actor said. "Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum are going to be incredible. Jon Chu [has] created the world that we knew on stage and has expanded it. I've heard some of the music and the orchestration is [incredible]. It's going to be such a new experience for the people that love the musical."

Bailey also assured that the movie will be recognizable for those who are familiar with the stage version.

"Everyone who was working on it is a die-hard fan...so it's been told with love. It's going to be fresh and new, but not too new. I think people are going to really enjoy it."

Watch the full interview!

On-screen, Bailey is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the Regency romance series Bridgerton. Bailey has since starred in the romantic drama miniseries Fellow Travelers, for which he won a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor and has been nominated for an Emmy.

Later this year, he will appear in Wicked: Part One which hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.