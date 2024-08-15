Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, August 18
|
Photos: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars Hit The Pink Carpet on Opening Night
|
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE, Directed by Phylicia Rashad, Will Arrive On Broadway in 2025
|
JOB Extends Broadway Run to October
Photos: Mattel Reveals Full Collection of WICKED Dolls; Now Available to Pre-Order
by Josh Sharpe
Mattel has unveiled the new line of Wicked dolls inspired by the characters from the highly anticipated musical movie coming this November. The recently announced Glinda and Elphaba singing dolls are joined by a full collection of fashion dolls featuring signature looks from Ariana Grande’s Glinda, Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, and Marissa Bode’s Nessarose. Take a look at the final lineup here!. (more...)
Photos: Ariana Madix Welcomes LOVE ISLAND Co-Stars To CHICAGO On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Tonight at Chicago on Broadway, Kaylor Martin, Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Olivia Walker visited their 'Love Island USA' host Ariana Madix, where she is currently starring as Roxie Hart through September 1st. Check out photos from their visit.. (more...)
Barbra Streisand, Shaina Taub, and More Join Jewish Women For Kamala Call
by Stephi Wild
Barbra Streisand, Shaina Taub, and more have joined as speakers for the upcoming Jewish Women For Kamala call. The event is set to take place on Thursday, August 15th, 2024 at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT.. (more...)
Video: Sutton Foster Sings 'Shy' in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch a clip of Sutton Foster singing 'Shy' in Once Upon a Mattress. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Mia Farrow Recalls Attending Patti LuPone's Party as Stephen Sondheim's Date
by Josh Sharpe
Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to discuss The Roommate, a new play that will open on Broadway September 12. During the interview, the two recalled the first time they were introduced to each other 30-odd years ago at a New Year's Eve party at LuPone's house. . (more...)
Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Cast Celebrates Opening Night
by Joey Mervis
It was an opening for a princess Monday night at the Hudson Theatre. The best of the theatre community came out to celebrate the official arrival of Once Upon a Mattress. Watch as we take you inside the big night in this video!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Nobody else is gonna put it right for me.
Videos