JOB Extends Broadway Run to October

The hit psychological thriller, JOB, has extened its Broadway run! The play, written by Max Wolf Friedlich, directed by Michael Herwitz, and featuring original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, will now play at the Hayes Theater through Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Tickets for this extension are on sale now!

About JOB

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. The cast includes Tony Award® nominee Peter Friedman (Ragtime, “Succession”) and Sydney Lemmon (Tár, “Fear the Walking Dead”).

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music by Devonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).

JOB originally premiered Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023 where it became a sold-out smash. It subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre for a second standing-room-only run. JOB was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award for playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.