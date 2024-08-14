Video: Mia Farrow Recalls Attending Patti LuPone's Party as Stephen Sondheim's Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to discuss The Roommate, a new play that will open on Broadway September 12.

During the interview, the two recalled the first time they were introduced to each other 30-odd years ago at a New Year's Eve party at LuPone's house.

"I went as Steve [Sondheim's] date...It was most excellent!" Farrow said.

Farrow also used to throw summer Full Moon parties and remembered LuPone and Sondheim attending as guests, paddling the canoe on the lake on her property.

As for the new play, LuPone said that "rehearsals are long and exhausting- as rehearsals will be."

"We thought it would be easier for us because we are friends. And it turns out it might work a little bit to our disadvantage because we're too familiar with each other onstage. We're too sympathetic to each other onstage...But we can still love each other and play these parts!" she added.

Watch the full interview!

The Roommate is written by Jen Silverman with direction by Jack O’Brien. Previews begin on Thursday, August 29 at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.

The creative team for The Roommate also includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design). David Yazbek will also be writing original music for the production.

In the play, Sharon’s never had a roommate before. In fact, there’s a lot Sharon’s never done before, but Robyn’s about to change all that. Jen Silverman’s The Roommate shatters expectations with its witty and profound portrait of a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds, as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention. Being bad never felt so good as it does in this riveting one-act about second acts.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC