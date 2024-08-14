News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Barbra Streisand, Shaina Taub, and More Join Jewish Women For Kamala Call

Jewish Women for Kamala is a large and diverse network of Jewish women around the country volunteering to help elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. 

By: Aug. 14, 2024
Barbra Streisand, Shaina Taub, and More Join Jewish Women For Kamala Call Image
Barbra Streisand, Shaina Taub, and more have joined as speakers for the upcoming Jewish Women For Kamala call. The event is set to take place on Thursday, August 15th, 2024 at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT.

Jewish Women for Kamala are stepping up and answering the call! Join in as the group will come together to show enthusiasm and support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"Kamala and Tim have our backs, and Jewish women want to show that we have theirs -- let's make sure we say so loudly and clearly! Mishpocha welcome!" Reads a statement on the event's website.

All genders and all Jewish allies are welcome to join.

This call is hosted by Jewish Women for Kamala and cosponsored by JDCA PAC and the Jewish Women for Kamala Harris Facebook Group.

To learn more or register, click here.




