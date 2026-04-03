Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 3, 2026- JUST IN TIME Welcomes New Stars and More

Video: Meryl Streep Shares THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Clip, Expresses Excitement for MAMMA MIA 3 on THE LATE SHOW

by Josh Sharpe

The iconic Meryl Streep visited The Late Show on Wednesday to discuss the highly anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2, bringing along a new clip from the film. She also expressed interest in returning to the Mamma Mia! franchise. Watch her appearance now.. (more...)

Video: Derek Klena Sings MULAN/FROZEN Mashup With the Savannah Bananas

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway star Derek Klena recently joined the performing baseball team, the Savannah Bananas! Watch Klena and more perform a Mulan/Frozen mashup on the baseball field here!. (more...)