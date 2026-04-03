Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 3, 2026- JUST IN TIME Welcomes New Stars and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Here’s what you need to know from yesterday's buzz on BroadwayWorld. Ann Harada returns to charm us in 'Schmigadoon' now taking the stage at the Nederlander Theatre. Over on the set of the hit comedy series 'The Comeback,' Tony Award-winning director Jack O’Brien is stepping into his new acting role for the upcoming season. Broadway production 'Just In Time' welcomed familiar faces like Matthew Morrison and Isa Briones as they joined the Circle in the Square Theatre. Plus, dive into an exclusive behind-the-scenes video on how the music for Apple's 'Wonder Pets: In the City' comes to life here. All this and so much more awaits on BroadwayWorld today!
|Coming Up
Saturday, April 4
Schmigadoon! begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Ann Harada Is Crossing That Bridge Back Into SCHMIGADOON
Schmigadoon! has already been on quite a journey before taking up residence at the Nederlander Theatre. What started as a beloved, two-season, Apple Original series, was developed into a stage musical in 2025, and now arrives where are 'Golden Age' musicals belong- on Broadway. Ann Harada has been there for all of it.
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Video: Jack O’Brien Makes a Comeback with New Acting Role
It's Jack O'Brien's time in the spotlight as the Tony Award-winning director takes on an acting role in the third season of the hit comedy series The Comeback. Watch him discuss the experience, the difference between working in theater and television, and more on Backstage with Richard Ridge.
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Photos: Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones and Debbie Gravitte Join JUST IN TIME on Broadway
Last night, Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones, and Tony Award & Grammy Winner Debbie Gravitte joined the Broadway production of Just In Time Circle in the Square Theatre. See new production photos of Morrison and more!
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
In a new exclusive video, viewers can go into the recording studio with the FILMharmonic Orchestra to see how music is brought to life in Apple's musical series Wonder Pets: In the City. Check out the behind-the-scenes look now.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Exclusive: How Music Comes to Life in Apple’s Musical Series WONDER PETS: IN THE CITY
by Josh Sharpe
In a new exclusive video, viewers can go into the recording studio with the FILMharmonic Orchestra to see how music is brought to life in Apple's musical series Wonder Pets: In the City. Check out the behind-the-scenes look now.. (more...)
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Video: Meryl Streep Shares THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Clip, Expresses Excitement for MAMMA MIA 3 on THE LATE SHOW
Video: Derek Klena Sings MULAN/FROZEN Mashup With the Savannah Bananas
| Photos & Video: MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM at The Goodman
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos and videos of The Goodman’s Centennial Season revival of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom—helmed by Director Chuck Smith.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Matthew Morrison, Debbie Gravitte and Isa Briones Take First Bows in JUST IN TIME
by Bruce Glikas
Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison officially began his strictly limited 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin in Broadway's Just In Time. Check out photos of him taking his first bows here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the dazzling Broadway musical The Great Gatsby, based on the best-selling 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. . (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/2/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Tech, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 4/2/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
AKA Promotes Marc Jablonski To Vice President Of Business Strategy
by Stephi Wild
AKA has promoted Marc Jablonski to Vice President of Business Strategy, recognizing his role in shaping the agency's data and analytics capabilities over nearly a decade.. (more...)
GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN To Have World Premiere At Pittsburgh Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The world premiere production of Girls Just Want To Have Fun, a new musical inspired by the cult-classic film written by Amy Spies and featuring a score of 1980s chart-toppers, will play Pittsburgh Playhouse’s PNC Theatre from November 11-22, 2026.. (more...)
Sara Bareilles Signs With CAA
by Stephi Wild
Composer, singer, and performer Sara Bareilles has signed with Creative Artists Agency. Learn more about Bareilles and CAA, as well as their new partnership, here!. (more...)
JAMIE ALLAN'S AMAZE Recoups Off-Broadway at New World Stages
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jamie Allan’s Amaze has officially recouped its initial investment after 37 weeks Off-Broadway and with a total of 363 performances. The production has recently been extended for a third time.. (more...)
IATSE and The Juilliard School Reach Tentative Agreement with Production Staff
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and The Juilliard School have reached a tentative agreement concluding collective bargaining negotiations with production staff who support the school’s performances.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Melanie Moore, Jada Simone Clark and More to Star in BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American Repertory Theater (A. R.T.) has revealed the cast for the new musical Black Swan. A.R.T.’s world-premiere production. The company features Melanie Moore as Nina, the role which earned Natalie Portman an Oscar in the film.. (more...)
Amber Riley Says She Won't Perform on Broadway Until 'the Culture Changes'
by Michael Major
Amber Riley is opening up about her decision not to do theater in New York City, calling out industry standards that are 'not sustainable.' The Glee alum shares that she will only do Broadway once the 'culture changes.'. (more...)
Review: LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES, Starring Lesley Manville & Aiden Turner
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s scandalous 1782 novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, has received several adaptations over the years. None more resonant than Christopher Hampton’s 1985 reinvention which is now revived and updated in a masterful manner by Marianne Elliot at the National Theatre.. (more...)
SIX THE MUSICAL LIVE! Gets Summer Theatrical Release in the U.S.
by Josh Sharpe
The filmed performance of Six the Musical is coming to theaters this summer from Focus Features. Six the Musical Live! will debut in theaters for U.S. audiences on August 14, 2026.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Direct Film Adaptation of OCTET
by Stephi Wild
Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to direct the musical film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s Octet. Casting has yet to be announced for the film, and will be forthcoming.. (more...)
King Princess, Emily Skinner and More to Star in GIRL, INTERRUPTED at The Public Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has revealed the cast for the world premiere production of GIRL, INTERRUPTED, written by Martyna Majok and based on the memoir by Susanna Kaysen.. (more...)
Listen: Claybourne Elder Debuts Track 'I Wanna Be Evil' Ahead of April 3 Album Release
by Stephi Wild
Claybourne Elder will release his debut album If the Stars Were Mine on Friday, April 3 on Center Stage records. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen of the song “I Wanna Be Evil.' Listen here!. (more...)
Musical Adaptation of THE DANISH GIRL is in Development
by Stephi Wild
A new musical based on the New York Times “Notable Book” and best-selling novel by David Ebershoff, The Danish Girl, is in development. Learn more here!. (more...)
American Classic’s Theatrical DNA is Its Pedigree
by Howard Sherman
Nestled quietly in a corner of the MGM+ streamer, a service that rarely gets invoked when the streaming giants are under discussion, lies the answer to anyone who has wondered for the past 20 years, as I have, “Why can’t we have another series like ‘Slings and Arrows?’”. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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