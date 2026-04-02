Video: Derek Klena Sings MULAN/FROZEN Mashup With the Savannah Bananas

Broadway star Derek Klena recently joined the performing baseball team, the Savannah Bananas! Watch Klena and more perform a mashup of I'll Make a Man Out of You from Mulan, and Let It Go from Frozen here!

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

Learn more about the team here.