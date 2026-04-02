Melanie Moore, Jada Simone Clark and More to Star in BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater (A. R.T.) has revealed the cast for the new musical BLACK SWAN. A.R.T.’s world-premiere production begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, opens officially on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, and runs through Sunday, June 28, 2026. Press night will be Wednesday, June 10.

The BLACK SWAN cast includes Kyle Brown (Ajay/Ensemble), Jada Simone Clark (Lily), Karli Dinardo(Glory/Ensemble), Kate Jennings Grant (Barbara), Gabriel Hyman (Ensemble), Amber Iman (LeRoy), Charizma Lawrence (Ensemble), Adrian Lee (Ensemble), Caleb Marshall (Dylan/Ensemble), Melanie Moore (Nina), Ava Noble (Ensemble), Martell Ruffin (Ensemble), Ida Saki (Doppel), Anthony Santos (Ensemble), Thom Sesma (Jacques/Rothbart), Sarah Sigman (Morgan/Ensemble), Chelsea Thedinga (Ensemble), Tory Trowbridge (Beth), and Valeria Yamin (Ensemble). Alex Aquilino, Cameron Burke, Mia DeWeese, and Johanna Moise are swings. Mehry Eslaminia is an understudy.

As previously announced, BLACK SWAN features music and lyrics by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy (Moby-Dick, The Great Comet, and others at A.R.T.), a book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman (The Roommate, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties), music supervision and direction by Or Matias (Moby-Dick, The Great Comet), and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Gatsby at A.R.T., Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway). BLACK SWAN is based on the Searchlight Pictures Film BLACK SWAN, story by Andres Heinz.

BLACK SWAN, the 2010 American psychological horror thriller film directed by Darren Aronofsky, starred Natalie Portman as Nina, with Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder in supporting roles. The film received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director (Aronofsky), with Portman winning Best Actress.

BLACK SWAN will feature scenography by AMP, featuring Marissa Todd; costume design by Shiona Turini; lighting design by Isabella Byrd; sound design by Kai Harada; hair and wig design by Mia Neal; and makeup design by Sarah Cimino. Illusion design is by Chris Fisher and Skylar Fox, blood design is by Lillis Meeh, and fight and intimacy direction is by Rocío Mendez. Benita de Wit serves as the associate director, Camden Gonzales is the associate choreographer, James Nguyen and AC Gottlieb are the associate costume designers, Paul Toben is the associate lighting designer, and Owen Meadows is the associate sound designer. Genevieve Kersh is the production stage manager, Amy Marsico is the stage manager, and Elizabeth Emanuel is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by C12/ Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini.

Pressure builds, boundaries blur, and reality begins to slip as Nina strives to rise from the ballet corps to the lead role in Swan Lake. This new musical adaptation explores ambition, power, and the cost of perfection.