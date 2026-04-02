King Princess, Emily Skinner and More to Star in GIRL, INTERRUPTED at The Public Theater

The Public Theater has revealed the cast for the world premiere production of GIRL, INTERRUPTED, written by Martyna Majok and based on the memoir by Susanna Kaysen. The new stage adaptation will feature music by Aimee Mann from her 2021 album Queens of the Summer Hotel, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh and direction by Jo Bonney. GIRL, INTERRUPTED will begin performances in The Public’s Martinson Hall on Wednesday, May 13 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production runs through Sunday, June 21 with an official opening night on Thursday, June 4.

This spring, Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Martyna Majok brings GIRL, INTERRUPTED to The Public for its stirring world premiere. Based on Susanna Kaysen’s bestselling memoir, this empowering new theatrical production features original music by two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney. When Susanna admits herself to a psychiatric hospital, following a 15-minute session with a doctor she’d never met, she forms unexpected bonds with the young women inside as they search for connection and a way forward. Raw and unapologetic, this new play with music reveals that the people who witness our darkest moments are often those who truly see us.

GIRL, INTERRUPTD was released as a film in 1999, starring Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy, Elisabeth Moss, Jared Leto, Angela Bettis, Jeffrey Tambor, Vanessa Redgrave, and Whoopi Goldberg. The film earned Jolie multiple awards for her performance, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The complete cast of GIRL, INTERRUPTED includes Leela Bassuk (Understudy), Ta’Rea Campbell (Valerie), Gabi Campo (Tori), Juliana Canfield (Susanna), Eileen Doan (Understudy), Manoel Felciano (Man/Musician), King Princess (Lisa), Gunnar Manchester (Understudy), Mia Pak (Grace), Katherine Reis (Daisy), Anna Roman (Understudy), Sally Shaw (Polly), Emily Skinner (Dr. Wick), Rachel Stern (Understudy), and Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Judy/Musician).