Musical Adaptation of THE DANISH GIRL is in Development

A new musical based on the New York Times “Notable Book” and best-selling novel by David Ebershoff, The Danish Girl, is in development. The production will feature book and lyrics by Nora Brigid Monahan, an original score by Alex Parker, and direction by Georgie Rankcom. The production will have its first private workshop this week.

In a statement, producer George Strus said, “I am thrilled to be working with Georgie, Nora, and Alex to bring The Danish Girl to the stage. David’s historic novel shaped queer literature by providing one of the earliest fictional accounts of gender affirmation surgery and our musical works to continue to honor the great life of Lili Elbe with a majority-trans creative team. Authentic trans representation in the media is dwindling but is now more crucial than ever before; we hope this production not only uplifts David’s renowned text and Lili's profound legacy, but also creates space for deeper understanding, empathy, and connection across audiences in London, New York, and beyond.”

Based on the award-winning book by David Ebershoff, the new musical adaptation of The Danish Girl sets to song the groundbreaking story of Lili Elbe, one of the most famous figures in transgender history. In a contemporary art gallery, a woman stands before the century-old paintings by Gerda Wegener and Lili Elbe, searching for the truth behind the mythology of their lives and queer love. The show is an exploration of the legacy left behind by these two trailblazers and their relevance almost a hundred years later.

The Danish Girl debuted as a bestselling novel and New York Times “Notable Book” by David Ebershoff in 2000 and was later adapted into the Academy Award-winning film in 2015, starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander.

The Danish Girl grossed a worldwide box office total of over $64 million on a production budget of $15 million.

Future plans for The Danish Girl musical adaptation will be announced later this year. In the meantime, please visit www.bensondriveprods.com and follow @danishgirlmusical for more information.

BIOGRAPHIES

NORA BRIGID MONAHAN (she/her) (Book and Lyrics) is a playwright and performer best known for creating the cult-hit solo musical DIVA: Live From Hell (score by Alexander Sage Oyen), which has been performed around the world and spawned two cast recordings. Her stage works include the LGBT comedy Aunt Jack (New Conservatory Theatre Center), the political satire Rodham/Sade (HERE Arts Center), and the 2024 musical adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando (Theatre Row, score by Cynthia Saunders). Her plays and musicals have been developed or commissioned by organizations including 59E59, Goodspeed Musicals, Breaking the Binary Theatre, the U.S. National Archives, and the Alliance Theatre, which recently announced her play The Fifth of November as a finalist for the Kendeda Prize. For the screen, she has developed projects with EntertainmentOne, Mark Gordon Pictures, and Unique Features. Nora is currently an MFA candidate in the Playwriting program at CUNY Hunter College.

Georgie Rankcom (she/her) (Director) is currently the UK Associate Director of Oh, Mary! (Trafalgar Theatre, West End). She is the Artistic Director of The Grey Area Theatre Company where credits include The Frogs, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Anyone Can Whistle, You Are Here, Before After (Southwark Playhouse), Help! We Are Still Alive (Seven Dials Playhouse). Outside of The Grey Area, directing work includes the upcoming Dark of the Moon (Charing Cross Theatre) and past productions Dolly Peel: Rebel on the Tyne (Customs House, South Shields), Ivories (Old Red Lion), When We Strike (Southwark Playhouse Elephant), My Sister Is Missing (Kings Head/The Other Palace), Dogfight (LIPA), Flora The Red Menace (RWCMD), Just So (PPA), Pippin (Italia Conti), Shrek (Chichester Conservatoire) as well as frequent work with NYMT.

Alex Parker (Score) graduated from Birmingham University in 2012 with a BMus Honours degree in music. He is the Musical Director for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Entertainment. His musical supervisor and musical director credits include: Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill (Regents Park), Sondheim On Sondheim, The Light In The Piazza & Gypsy (Alexandra Palace), White Christmas (Sheffield Crucible), My Fair Lady (UK Tour), Sunset Boulevard (Alexandra Palace/Royal Albert Hall), Chicago (Ljubljana Festival), Wonderful Town, A Little Night Music (Opera Holland Park), Mame (Hope Mill Theatre/Tour), The Color Purple (Curve), My Left/Right Foot (National Theatre of Scotland), Hairspray, Sweet Charity (Pimlico Opera), Barnum, The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 (Menier Chocolate Factory), Wonderland (UK Tour), Working (Southwark Playhouse), A Little Night Music 40th Anniversary Concert (Palace), Putting It Together (St. James), South Pacific (Cadogan Hall), The WhatsOnStage Awards 2015 – Present (Prince Of Wales/London Palladium). His assistant and associate musical director credits include: My Fair Lady (London Coliseum), West Side Story, On The Town (BBC Proms), Les Misérables (Queens and Dubai Opera), Stephen Ward (Aldwych), The Pajama Game (Minerva) and Soho Cinders (Soho). Film credits include: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Carnival Films). As a composer, Alex has written five musicals: Am Dram, All Aboard, Henrietta, The Railway Children and After You. This summer he will be the Musical Supervisor for a new production of Cats at The Open Air Theatre, Regents Park.