Photos: Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones and Debbie Gravitte Join JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Last night, Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones, and Tony Award & Grammy Winner Debbie Gravitte joined the Broadway production of Just in Time Circle in the Square Theatre. Get a first look at the stars on stage here!

Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison plays a strictly limited 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin through Sunday, April 19, 2026; and two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan begins performance as Bobby Darin beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”