Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Direct Film Adaptation of OCTET

Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to direct the musical film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s Octet. Casting has yet to be announced for the film, and will be forthcoming.

Julie Oh, along with John Skidmore for Best Kept Secret Productions, and Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (President, 5000 Broadway Productions) will serve as Producers on Octet. Executive Producers are Johnny Holland (Friendship, Dumb Money), Owen Panettieri, and Diana DiMenna. Writer and composer Dave Malloy is adapting his own book of a musical for the big screen and will also serve as Executive Producer.

“I haven’t stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are.”

Dave Malloy said, "I am over the moon that Lin-Manuel is turning Octet into a movie! I was utterly gobsmacked by his work on tick, tick...Boom!, and feel so honored to have such a beacon of the musical theater world bring this piece into a new life. As a brilliant storyteller, fellow internet junkie, and dear friend, I know he's going to make something amazing. And our cast is completely ridiculous."

About Octet

Eight internet-obsessed people meet in a church basement and lock their phones in a box. This groundbreaking musical from Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices. With witty lyrics, shimmering harmonies, and virtuosic solos, Octet sings of connection, redemption, hope—and how we can be truly present with each other.

The piece premiered on May 19, 2019, at Off-Broadway at the Signature Theatre in New York City. It was extended three times in June, ultimately finishing on June 30. The production was directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe, with music supervision and music direction by Or Matias, scenic design by Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting by Christopher Bowser, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, and production stage management by Jhanaë Bonnick. Read the reviews!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. Creator and original star of Broadway’s Tony-winning Hamilton and In the Heights. Additional Broadway: All In: Comedy About Love, New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony Nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Performer, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). A 2026 Disney Legend honoree with stars on both the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Miranda is the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award, the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors and the 2019 Portrait of a Nation Prize. He and the Miranda Family are active supporters of initiatives that increase people of color’s representation throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women’s reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. He is the co-writer of Warriors, a new concept album with Eisa Davis, based on the 1979 film. TV/Film credits include: tick, tick… BOOM!, Aristotle & Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe, Vivo, In the Heights, Hamilton (2021 Emmy Award, Outstanding Variety Special - Pre-Recorded), Percy Jackson & The Olympians, His Dark Materials, Fosse/Verdon, We The People, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm (2018 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), Saturday Night Live (2017 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), Bluey, Sesame Street, The Electric Company, House, DuckTales, 200 Cartas, Mary Poppins Returns, The Little Mermaid (live-action), Mufasa: The Lion King, Moana (2017 Oscar nomination, Grammy Award for Best Original Song) and Encanto (2022 Oscar nomination for Best Original Song; two Grammy Awards). The live-action reimagining of Disney’s Moana opens in theaters on July 10, 2026.